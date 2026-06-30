Liverpool target Yan Diomande prioritises PSG as transfer race heats up

The club insist they are in a strong financial position and are even willing to offer Diomande improved terms in an effort to keep him for at least another season.

PSG's transfer strategy is being overseen by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting adviser Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique, with the club looking to strengthen a squad that retained both the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 titles last season through one or two marquee signings.

Those arrivals are expected to be offset by departures. Striker Gonçalo Ramos is close to joining AC Milan in a deal worth around £63 million, while Lee Kang-in and Randal Kolo Muani could also leave the club this summer.

Liverpool are also monitoring Bradley Barcola, although PSG are understood to be keen to tie the France international to a new contract.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have already strengthened their attack with the signing of Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna for £34.5 million, marking the club's first addition since Andoni Iraola succeeded Arne Slot as head coach.