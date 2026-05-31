Paris Saint-Germain are champions of Europe, Arsenal's hunt for UCL continues

Paris Saint-Germain have successfully defended the UEFA Champions League trophy, becoming back-to-back Champions of Europe. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, they beat Arsenal on penalties to retain the trophy in the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal, fresh off their first English Premier League victory in 22 years, were hoping to add the first ever UCL trophy in their cabinet but the night ended in devastation despite having the perfect start.
The much-awaited UEFA Champions League final was played out on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, between two of the best teams of the season: Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.
Arsenal had a dreamy start after Kai Havertz gave his team an early lead in the 5th minute. They dominated the game for most of the first have but Luis Enrique's PSG would not give up so easily. The French team's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won a penalty in the second half and their star player Ousmane Dembele made no mistake and equalised at the 64th minute mark.
With no further goals scored in normal time, the match rolled on to 30 minutes of extra time as per rules. Arsenal, who were looking bright in the beginning, resorted to their defensive tactics as PSG continued to attack. However, neither team managed to get a breakthrough, forcing the match to go to penalties.
This was the first time since 2016 that a UCL final was decided in a shootout. Nerves play a huge role to play during penalties but both PSG and Arsenal started off perfectly. Ultimately, it was Gabriel Magalhães who failed to score the final and decisive penalty in the shootout, sending the ball flying over the crossbar, announcing their defeat.
Despite Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saving one PSG penalty, the English side lost 4-3 in the shootout, handing the title to their opponents. Arsenal, who were celebrating a massive league win a few days ago, now suffer in the woes of a devastating loss as the club awaits their first UCL title.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta believes in getting right back up. "We [will] start to make some very important decisions if we want to reach another level. And we're going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it's going to demand to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart", he said after the loss.
PSG captain Marquinhos, who has now lifted the UCL title twice, said, "It's incredible. From the very first day of this season, the coach said it's hard to win, and winning twice is even more difficult. So we all had to get back to work. That was the mentality."
With the scintillating UCL final, the curtain draws on the 2025/26 season as players and fans prepare for the biggest tournament of the sport: the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to kick off on June 11.