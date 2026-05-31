Paris Saint-Germain are champions of Europe, Arsenal's hunt for UCL continues

Paris Saint-Germain have successfully defended the UEFA Champions League trophy, becoming back-to-back Champions of Europe. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, they beat Arsenal on penalties to retain the trophy in the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal, fresh off their first English Premier League victory in 22 years, were hoping to add the first ever UCL trophy in their cabinet but the night ended in devastation despite having the perfect start.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League final was played out on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, between two of the best teams of the season: Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.