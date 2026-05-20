After 22 years, Arsenal becomes Premier League Champions

The 22-year wait is finally over for English club Arsenal. After years of being so close, they have been crowned Premier League Champions for the 2025/26 season.

Mikel Arteta's side won the title after Manchester City failed to win their match again Bournemouth which ended in a 1-1 draw, ending the title race on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Arsenal are Premier League Champions for the 2025/26 season

Arsenal can finally pat their back and enjoy their much deserved success after being crowned the Premier League champions on Tuesday. The Mikel Arteta led side has come close to sealing the victory many times in the last few years but fumbled in the very end. This year, however, belonged to them.