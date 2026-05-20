After 22 years, Arsenal becomes Premier League Champions

The 22-year wait is finally over for English club Arsenal. After years of being so close, they have been crowned Premier League Champions for the 2025/26 season.
Mikel Arteta's side won the title after Manchester City failed to win their match again Bournemouth which ended in a 1-1 draw, ending the title race on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
Arsenal can finally pat their back and enjoy their much deserved success after being crowned the Premier League champions on Tuesday. The Mikel Arteta led side has come close to sealing the victory many times in the last few years but fumbled in the very end. This year, however, belonged to them.
After Pep Guardiola's Manchester City put up a disappointing show and drew to Bournemouth, the Gunners were automatically crowned champions with 82 points. This marks their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season, a historic win under the legendary Arsène Wenger.
Wenger was known for leading a team called "The Invincibles". 22 years later, the magic has seemed to return to the Emirates. The years in between have been difficult for the club.
Despite having a good team, they faltered during the last lap but this time was different. Arsenal won their fourth Premier League title, since the competition came to be in 1992.
Mikel Arteta, who took charge as manager on December, 2019, has been crucial to the rebuilding of the team. However, he has been thoroughly criticised whenever Arsenal "bottled" their chances of victory. However, he was successful in building a team of players who were unstoppable, and more importantly, consistent and did not give up till they had their hands on the trophy.
Arsenal boasts of a terrific line up of players who have played exceptional football this season. With players like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, David Raya, Martin Odegaard, it was a matter of time till they had their hands on the silverware.
The Gunners are yet to play the final match of the Premier League this season. They will take on Crystal Palace on Sunday after already being the league champions.
However, the season is far from over for Arsenal, with the biggest match of the year coming closer: the UEFA Champions League Final. Arsenal will look forward to doubling their glory by winning the UCL against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30, 2026 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. While the players and fans celebrate, all eyes will now be on the Champions League trophy.