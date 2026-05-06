First Champions league finalist set as Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid

The 2026 UEFA Champions League has one of its finalist. Arsenal has finally secured a spot in the UCL final after defeating Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides were separated by a single goal scored by the English club's Bukayo Saka. Arsenal ended up winning 2-1 in aggregate, ending the Spanish club's hopes.

Arsenal secure spot at the UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal has reached its second ever UEFA Champions League Final. The first time the Gunners reached the UCL finals was back in the 2005-06 season. Exactly 20 years later, they have repeated their achievement.