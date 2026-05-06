First Champions league finalist set as Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid

The 2026 UEFA Champions League has one of its finalist. Arsenal has finally secured a spot in the UCL final after defeating Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium.
The two sides were separated by a single goal scored by the English club's Bukayo Saka. Arsenal ended up winning 2-1 in aggregate, ending the Spanish club's hopes.
Arsenal has reached its second ever UEFA Champions League Final. The first time the Gunners reached the UCL finals was back in the 2005-06 season. Exactly 20 years later, they have repeated their achievement.
However, Arsenal has won the European Cup and they will give their best to clinch their first silverware. Their opponent will be the winner of the Bayern Munich versus Paris Saint-Germain match to be held later tonight.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was the soul goalscorer in their 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the UCL semi-final on Tuesday. Their 2-1 aggregate triumph squandered Atlético's hopes of winning their first UCL trophy.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is no doubt joyous at the result. "It's an incredible night, we made history again together, and I cannot be happier, prouder for everybody that's involved in this football club. The manner that we received outside the stadium was special and unique", he said in the press conference.
The coach added, "The atmosphere, our support has created the energy, the way he managed every ball with us, they made it special and unique, I never felt that in the stadium. We knew how much it meant to everybody, we put everything, the boys did an incredible job and after 20 years and a second time in our history, we are back in the Champions League final."
Arsenal's victory was sweeter because they got to celebrate their historic win at home with their energetic fans. They showed up with massive tifos, determined to carry their team to glory and it seems to have worked.
The UCL final will take place in Budapest, Hungary on May 30, 2026 and the contest is definitely going to be exciting.