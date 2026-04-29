Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich deliver UCL classic in semi-final

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich delivered a match for all ages in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg clash, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The match held at Paris' Parc des Princes saw a thrilling contest between the two able sides, scoring 9 goals between them in an all-time classic match.

PSG secured victory in the neck-and-neck 5-4 fight against Bayern. The French team will travel to Germany next week for the second leg of the semi-final that will decide who will proceed to the 2026 UCL final.

UEFA Champions League witnesses historic contest between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich

A UEFA Champions League match is never without thrill and excitement. However, Tuesdays match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich took things to a different level as the two sides registered 9 goals in total in the first leg of the semi-final.