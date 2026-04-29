Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich deliver UCL classic in semi-final

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich delivered a match for all ages in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg clash, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The match held at Paris' Parc des Princes saw a thrilling contest between the two able sides, scoring 9 goals between them in an all-time classic match.
PSG secured victory in the neck-and-neck 5-4 fight against Bayern. The French team will travel to Germany next week for the second leg of the semi-final that will decide who will proceed to the 2026 UCL final.
A UEFA Champions League match is never without thrill and excitement. However, Tuesdays match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich took things to a different level as the two sides registered 9 goals in total in the first leg of the semi-final.
Ahead of kick off, it was difficult to bet on one team, given the tremendous forms both the French and German sides have displayed in recent times. After 90 minutes of intense and drama and show of determination, the match can easily be dubbed historic.
While PSG won 5-4 against Bayern, a slew of terrific performances from players of both the clubs, made it a treat for football fans. The first goal of the night was scored by Bayern star Harry Kane from the spot in the 17th minute after the German club was awarded a penalty.
Vincent Kompany's side was unable to hold their lead for long as PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shone like a beautiful yet sudden firework. The Georgian player equalised with a stunning goal in the 24th minute.
What followed next was a breathtaking back-and-forth as either side refused to bow down and accept defeat. João Neves doubled PSG's lead in the 33rd minute. The first-half drama was far from over as Bayern star Michael Olise stunned everyone with a goal in the 41st minute. However, PSG received a penalty soon after and regained their lead as Ousmane Dembele successfully converted from the spot in the 45+5th minute.
The attacking brilliance from both ends did not cease to cause wonder in the second half. Both teams scored two each in this half, with PSG's Kvaratskhelia and Dembele scoring their second in 56' and 58' respectively.
With a comfortable lead, PSG seemed to have things under control but the script flipped once again as Bayern's Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz netted the ball in the 65th and 68th minutes.
The PSG-Bayern contest was both chaotic and composed. With several moments of individual spark from both teams, no one can tell who looks more suited to claim the final spot.
Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 for the second-leg of the UCL semi-final. While PSG has one foot forward, fans can be rest assured that the beauty of football is still alive as another thrilling contest awaits.
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