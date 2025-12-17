France's Ousmane Dembele, Spain's Aitana Bonmati win FIFA the Best awards

The FIFA Best awards were given to teams, players and coaches based on the performances and results from August 2024 to August 2025. Captains and coaches of national teams along with journalists and fans register their votes that decide the ultimate winners.

Following his win, Ousmane Dembele had only gratitude for everyone who helped him on his journey. "I wanted to thank my teammates. Hard work pays off, it's been a fantastic year for me, both individually and as a team. I'd also like to thank my family, who have always been there for me; Paris Saint-Germain F.C...and everyone who works at the club...I hope to be back here again next year", the 28-year-old player said.

Aitana Bonmati also expressed her thanks to her teammates. Taking to Instagram, the player, currently recovering from an injury, wrote, "Nothing makes me prouder than being recognized by players, coaches, and fans for the third time in a row. Thank you @fifa for this award. And thanks to my teams and to the people who support me along the way".

Together, Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati have ruled the football awards this year with their phenomenal performances and undying dedication to the sport.