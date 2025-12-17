Messi at Vantara: Maha aarti, playtime with big cats, and a cub named Lionel

At the Foster Care Centre, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani named a rescued lion cub “Lionel” in his honour. The most memorable moment of the visit unfolded at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi met Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf saved along with his mother, Prathima from exploitative labour in the logging industry two years earlier.

Messi also took part in a spontaneous football-themed enrichment activity with the calf!

“What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work," Messi shared about the space.

Messi also participated in Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, which are traditional rituals that symbolise goodwill and auspicious beginnings.