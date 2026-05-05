Diego Simeone is confident ahead of Atletico Madrid's UCL semi-final clash against Arsenal

This week will decide the UEFA Champions League 2026 finalists. The UCL final will take place on May 30, 2026 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The road to Budapest has been dramatic and with the second leg of the semi-final matches about to kick-off, the silverware will have its final two contenders very soon.

In the first match, Arsenal and Atlético Madrid will meet for the second leg after drawing 1-1 last week. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich had a scintillating 5-4 clash in the first leg and are expected to deliver another thriller on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at the Allianz Arena.

Ahead of Arsenal's clash with Atlético Madrid at London’s Emirates Stadium, the Spanish team's manager, Diego Simeone made a surprising confession.

Diego Simeone is confident about his team's performance

Both Arsenal and Atlético Madrid are yet to win a UEFA Champions League trophy. Moreover, no one has an advantage in the second leg of the semi-final after they ended on level terms last week, ensuring an exciting contest tonight.