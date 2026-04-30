Atletico Madrid and Arsenal fail to edge out one another, draw 1-1 in first leg of Champions League semi-final

The first leg semi-final clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League was a dull contest that ended in a 1-1 draw as both sides exchanged penalties on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
After Tuesday's 5-4 goal semi-final thriller between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, the second semi-final contest lacked colour but not intensity.
Atletico Madrid hosted English club at the Metropolitano Stadium for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final draw on Wednesday. Both sides are looking forward to winning the Champions League title for the first time this season and it is hard to tell who is going to proceed to the next level.
In their 1-1 contest, both sides scored from the spot, raising questions about creating chances and converting them from open play. Towards the end of a tense first half, Arsenal took the lead after Viktor Gyökeres scored from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.
While Arsenal went into half-time with a lead, they could not hold on to it. The Spanish side was awarded a penalty a few minutes into the second half and Argentine star Julián Alvarez made no mistake and hit the target perfectly, thus equalising for his team.
In the 78th minute, Atletico's player David Hancko brought down the English club's Eberechi Eze inside the penalty box and was immediately punished. However, the decision was overturned after VAR consultation.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was not happy with this decision and told the media, "I’m extremely disappointed and annoyed. It is against the rules. You can’t overturn that decision when you have to look at it 13 times. That cannot happen at this level."
While the match failed to provide the thrill expected from a UCL knockout match, what made headlines was an unique demonstration by Atletico Madrid fans from the stands. They ditched traditional banners and threw thousands of toilet paper rolls at the pitch, creating a stunning visual spectacle.
This tradition is unique to Argentine football culture where toilet papers are thrown as streamers in support for the team. The demonstration was planned by Frente Atlético, the club's primary fan group and it was an ode to the team's Argentine ties. Atletico is currently being managed by Argentine Diego Simeone with several Albiceleste stars like Alvarez and Nahuel Molina contributing to the team.
Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will meet again on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London. While Arsenal will have the advantage of playing at home, Diego Simeone's side will definitely not give up easily.
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