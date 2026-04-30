Atletico Madrid and Arsenal fail to edge out one another, draw 1-1 in first leg of Champions League semi-final

In their 1-1 contest, both sides scored from the spot, raising questions about creating chances and converting them from open play. Towards the end of a tense first half, Arsenal took the lead after Viktor Gyökeres scored from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

While Arsenal went into half-time with a lead, they could not hold on to it. The Spanish side was awarded a penalty a few minutes into the second half and Argentine star Julián Alvarez made no mistake and hit the target perfectly, thus equalising for his team.

In the 78th minute, Atletico's player David Hancko brought down the English club's Eberechi Eze inside the penalty box and was immediately punished. However, the decision was overturned after VAR consultation.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was not happy with this decision and told the media, "I’m extremely disappointed and annoyed. It is against the rules. You can’t overturn that decision when you have to look at it 13 times. That cannot happen at this level."