Paris Saint-Germain ends Bayern Munich's Champions League dream

Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League dreams have come to an end. After a tough contest on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Paris Saint-Germain eliminated the German side in the second leg of the UCL semi-finals at the Allianz Arena.
PSG's Ousmane Dembélé scored in the third minute to take a two-goal lead on aggregate. Despite several attempts, a relatively underwhelming performance from Bayern made them lose 5-6 on aggregate at home. Harry Kane scored one goal at the 90+4th minute but it was too late.
On Wednesday, a stronger Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich at home in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Despite a thrilling first leg, the second leg was relatively comfortable for PSG as the German club failed to create chances.
With a favourable result for PSG, they will now take on English club Arsenal in the much-awaited UCL Final, set to take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.
Despite ending on level terms in the second leg, Bayern could not turn the game around. Harry Kane's equaliser came too late and they were just one goal short of sending the match to extra time.
However, Vincent Kompany's side has a lot of complaints, especially against the referee of the match, João Pinheiro with his decisions making Bayern frustrated.
Bayern Munich protested after PSG's Nuno Mendes was not shows a second yellow card after a handball that seemed to be deliberate. Instead, the decision went in the French team's favour who received a free kick.
The second heated moment came when a penalty was not given to Bayern after the ball struck João Neves' arm. To add fuel to fire, the referee did not consult the VAR in either case, drawing criticism from fans and authorities.
After the match, Vincent said, "We have to look at some of the phases that were decided by the officials across the two games which...If we look at both legs probably too much went against us. The guys gave everything and we tried against a fantastic PSG team."
Bayern Munich CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen also raised questions, saying, "It’s astonishing, to say the least, that a referee with only 15 Champions League appearances is allowed to take charge of such a match. And that perhaps also explains some of the decisions".