Paris Saint-Germain ends Bayern Munich's Champions League dream

Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League dreams have come to an end. After a tough contest on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Paris Saint-Germain eliminated the German side in the second leg of the UCL semi-finals at the Allianz Arena.

PSG's Ousmane Dembélé scored in the third minute to take a two-goal lead on aggregate. Despite several attempts, a relatively underwhelming performance from Bayern made them lose 5-6 on aggregate at home. Harry Kane scored one goal at the 90+4th minute but it was too late.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final is set

On Wednesday, a stronger Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich at home in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Despite a thrilling first leg, the second leg was relatively comfortable for PSG as the German club failed to create chances.