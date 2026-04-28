Gearing up for the 2027 National Football League Draft? Here's all you need to know

It has been forecasted that the NFL 2027 Draft will be one of the most outstanding draft classes in recent times. Analysts have pointed to an abundance of top-calliber quarterbacks (QBs), speedy wide receivers (WRs), and top-shelf defensive players. The biggest names in this year’s draft class include Arch Manning, a QB from Texas, who is expected to go to the first overall pick position, and Jeremiah Smith, a WR from Ohio State University.

2027 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock breakdown

2027 NFL QB class led by Arch Manning

This draft’s highlight comes from the quarterback class. Arch Manning is expected to be selected first overall by the Arizona Cardinals based on his elite physical skills and performance at the University of Texas. The next tier of quarterbacks includes C.J. Carr (New York Jets), Dante Moore (Browns), Julian Sayin (Vikings), and Drew Mestemaker (Steelers). It is said that the depth of quarterbacks for the 2027 National Football League season is exceptional compared to other drafts.