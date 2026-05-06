Five F1 podcasts you should check out

If you are an F1 fan and are looking to go deep into the sport, either through fun banter or engaging discussions on rules, performances and season highlights, there are plenty of podcasts you can check out.
Indian F1 fans unite and catch up on this fun podcast hosted by popular comedian Rohan Joshi who invites a rotating list of guests to deliver fun and relatable takes on F1. As fans in India, F1 might seem far away, and this podcast helps you connect to a fanbase that is Indian and experiencing the magic of the sport just like you are.
Available for free: YouTube and Spotify
This is considered to be among the biggest independed. F1 podcasts currently. Hosted by Matt Gallagher and Tom Bellingham, their rapport is something fans connect to. Their fun hot takes and reviews are extremely interesting and loved by many F1 fans.
Available for free: YouTube and Spotify
If you are not into technical discussions and breakdowns, but prefer intelligent banter on your favourite post, you can start with this podcast. It delves into the drama that goes on with F1 and is hosted by Brian Muller and Matt Elisofon. With exciting guests, this podcast also lets out some very interesting insider information.
Available for free: YouTube and Spotify
Looking for a serious discussion or a journalistic technical analysis? Look no further, it cannot get better than this podcast hosted by Edd Straw along with a knowledgable team of experienced journalists. This podcast is extremely detail-oriented, deep diving into regulation changes, technical development and team dynamics.
Available for free: YouTube and Spotify
This podcast is unique, primarily because it is hosted by experts: David Coulthard, a 13-time race winner and Eddie Jordan, former team owner. They have F1 in their blood and give insights into the sport like no other. They also unravel the business and politics that goes on behind the scenes, unknown to may. With humorous banter, they give real opinion on performances.
Available for free: YouTube and Spotify