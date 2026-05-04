F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix: Kimi hits a hat-trick as Ferrari's strategy fails

The gamble immediately went south, Charles suffered a high-speed spin at Turn 3. After the race, the stewards handed Leclerc a drive-through penalty, which was converted into a 20-second time penalty because the race had already finished. Charles eventually finished in P8, a massive blow to his championship aspirations. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz Jr. managed to salvage some pride for the Scuderia by finishing P9 after starting P13.

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