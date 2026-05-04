F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix: Kimi claims pole as Red Bull leapfrog McLaren

The F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix delivered a tactical masterclass (and a few heartbreaks) that saw a significant shift in the pecking order. After McLaren’s recent run of dominance, the established titans, Mercedes and Red Bull, reclaimed their territory under the Florida sun. Mercedes unveiled a comprehensive aerodynamic floor update to Miami qualifier session and it paid dividends.
After struggling with draggy straight-line speeds in previous rounds, the Silver Arrows found the sweet spot in the setup. Kimi Antonelli secured his third consecutive pole with a 1:27.798. George Russell backed him up in P5, ensuring Mercedes have a strategic pincer on the Ferraris and McLarens for the Grand Prix.
Red Bull brought a rejuvenated package to Saturday Qualifying. After Max Verstappen struggled with the car's balance earlier in the weekend, the team found a breakthrough in the suspension settings.Max was the only driver to truly threaten Antonelli, finishing just 0.166s off the pace to secure P2.
Ferrari remained the consistent thorn in the side of the leaders. Charles Leclerc put in a monster final sector to claim P3, splitting the Mercedes and McLarens. However, after Lando Norris won the morning Sprint, expectations were sky-high. The McLaren MCL39 seemed to struggle with tyre surface temperatures during the final Q3 runs.
Norris could only manage P4, while Oscar Piastri fell back to P7. They were simply pushed back by the superior one-lap pace of the refined Mercedes and Red Bull setups. Red Bull and Mercedes have reasserted their authority, but Ferrari’s P3 keeps them right in the mix.
The Miami weather has certainly thrown a spanner in the works! With tropical storms looming over the coast, race control has officially confirmed a three-hour advancement to ensure the Grand Prix can be completed before the heavy weather hits the circuit.
The F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix will now be held at 10.30 pm tonight instead of 01.30 am on Monday, May 4.