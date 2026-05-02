F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race: McLaren 1-2 and Ferrari podium!

It feels like the 2026 regulations have truly thrown the cat amongst the pigeons! After a period of Mercedes dominance to start the season, the Miami Sprint has completely flipped the script. Here is the breakdown of that chaotic 19-lap dash around the Hard Rock Stadium, where McLaren mastered the circuit and how!
Reigning World Champion Lando Norris reminded everyone why he carries the number one on his car. Starting from pole, he delivered a clinical 'lights-to-flag' victory, looking utterly untouchable in the Florida heat. But the real story for the squad was the McLaren 1-2.
Oscar Piastri drove a defensive masterclass to hold off a charging Charles Leclerc, securing a perfect result for the Papaya team and proving their latest upgrade package is a genuine Silver Arrow killer. While Charles Leclerc snagged P3 to keep Ferrari in the hunt, it was a dismal afternoon for the championship leaders.
What went wrong?
Andrea Kimi Antonelli had another rookie moment at the start, dropping from P2 on the grid to P4 by the first corner. Though he fought back on track, a five-second penalty for track limits violations relegated him to P6. His teammate George Russell fared slightly better in P4, but for a Mercedes team that had won every race of 2026 so far, a podium-less sprint is a massive wake-up call.
If you’re wondering where Max Verstappen was, he was stuck in the DRS train behind. The Red Bull looked remarkably sluggish in a straight line compared to the McLarens. Max spent most of his afternoon scrapping with Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari, eventually crossing the line in P6 — only moving up to P5 thanks to Antonelli’s penalty.