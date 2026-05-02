F1 resumes with Lando on Pole for the Miami Sprint Race this weekend

Hard Rock Stadium is definitely the place to be this weekend! We are officially in the thick of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix and with the new Sprint format in full swing, the schedule is packed. The Spring Break was definitely a long one! After the Japanese Grand Prix wrapped up on March 29, the grid had a massive five-week gap before arriving in Miami.

Lando Norris (Car #1) snatched Sprint Pole in a thrilling session

This was largely due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds (which were originally slated for mid-April), effectively turning April into a second pre-season for the engineers back at the factories. And McLaren making complete use of this gap has absolutely gatecrashed the ‘pole’ party.