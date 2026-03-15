F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix: Kimi wins, Lewis Hamilton breaks podium spell!

Calling it a 'Double DNF' almost feels too generous because McLaren didn't even make the start. It was a total disaster for the team. Lando Norris suffered an electrical fault in his Power Unit (PU) just as he was preparing to leave the garage for the laps to the grid, while Oscar Piastri, actually made it to the grid, but when it came time for the formation lap, his car refused to fire up.

With both McLarens, Alex Albon (Williams) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) all failing to start due to reliability issues, the grid looked noticeably empty. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar spun off after a tight tussle with Haas’s Ollie Bearman, forcing the Red Bull driver into a massive recovery race.