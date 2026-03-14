F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli, the youngest F1 polesitter

The Red Bull RB22 continued to look difficult to drive. Max Verstappen qualified a distant P8, over 0.9s off the pace, describing the car's balance as undriveable in the low-speed sectors. His rookie teammate Isack Hadjar followed in P9. Pierre Gasly delivered a standout performance for Alpine, splitting the McLarens and Red Bulls to take P7, confirming the team's improved aero package for the 2026 regulations.

Ollie Bearman (Haas) secured another Top 10 start (P10), while Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) struggled to find pace after his morning DNF, qualifying P15. The technical issues persisted for Fernando Alonso (P19) and Lance Stroll (P21) were eliminated in Q1, as were both Cadillac drivers, with Sergio Perez starting at the very back.