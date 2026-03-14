Top highlights of the F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race

The F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race took place today at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was the first Sprint event of the 2026 season, featuring the new technical and power unit regulations. Pole-sitter George Russell initially held the lead, but his teammate Kimi Antonelli bogged down from P2. This allowed Lewis Hamilton to surge forward from P4, overtaking Norris and eventually passing Russell at Turn 9 to take the lead on the opening lap.
The battle for lead ensued between Russell and Hamilton in starting stages. Russell used the Mercedes' straight-line speed to pass on the back straight, while Hamilton utilised energy recovery to fight back into Turn 1. On Lap 5, Russell made a decisive move at the Turn 14 hairpin to reclaim a lead he would not relinquish.
After the start incident, Kimi Antonelli (was involved in an opening-lap collision with Isack Hadjar of Red Bull), stewards handed him a 10-second time penalty, which he served during a late pit stop. However, the race was neutralized in the closing stages when Nico Hulkenberg's Audi stopped on track. This bunched the field for a frenetic three-lap dash to the finish.
Arvid Lindblad did not finish (DNF) the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race. While he did start the race from P15, his race ended prematurely on Lap 11. The racer was involved in an opening-lap contact that severely compromised his Racing Bulls car.
Additionally, Sergio Perez (Cadillac) started from the pit lane due to a fuel system issue discovered before the race, but managed to finish in P19. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas retired on Lap 12 with a mechanical failure.
Despite a late charge from Charles Leclerc, who moved past his teammate Hamilton on Lap 8, Russell managed the restart perfectly to secure the win. Ferrari arrived with a highly anticipated flip-flop (upside-down) rear wing designed for the new aero rules. However, after practice, they had to abandon the part and revert to a standard wing for the Sprint because they couldn't guarantee its structural reliability over a race distance.
The podium was a Mercedes-Ferrari affair, with George Russell taking the win followed by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Lando Norris started the Sprint in P3. While he was overtaken by Lewis Hamilton (who surged from P4 to the lead on Lap 1), he managed to stay within the DRS train of the leaders.