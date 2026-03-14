Top highlights of the F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race

The battle for lead ensued between Russell and Hamilton in starting stages. Russell used the Mercedes' straight-line speed to pass on the back straight, while Hamilton utilised energy recovery to fight back into Turn 1. On Lap 5, Russell made a decisive move at the Turn 14 hairpin to reclaim a lead he would not relinquish.

After the start incident, Kimi Antonelli (was involved in an opening-lap collision with Isack Hadjar of Red Bull), stewards handed him a 10-second time penalty, which he served during a late pit stop. However, the race was neutralized in the closing stages when Nico Hulkenberg's Audi stopped on track. This bunched the field for a frenetic three-lap dash to the finish.