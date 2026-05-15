Roshan Abbas brings Indradhanush to Bengaluru: A rainbow of humour, memory and vulnerability

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Almost always. If you come at pain or grief sideways through a joke that makes people laugh, first they open up and let their guard down. That’s when you can say the thing that actually needs to be said. There’s a moment in Indradhanush where I’m talking of standing on stage as Akbare-Azam (one of the characters from the show), while something humiliating is happening in the audience and I can do nothing about it. The comedy and the devastation arrive at exactly the same time. I think that’s the most honest way to tell a story because, that’s actually how life feels.