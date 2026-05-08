Gerish Khemani’s Hindi adaptation of the play Yugant arrives in Bengaluru

Yugant is the third and final part of the trilogy, which follows the Deshpande family across generations. The first two parts, Wada Chirebandi and The Pond, established the family in their village of Dharangaon, Maharashtra, at a time when the household was still populous and the mansion standing tall. Yugant arrives nearly a decade later and what it finds is an ending. Director Gerish Khemani brings the play’s Hindi adaptation to life with Ajinkya Ovhal, Barkha Fatnani, Hrishabh Kanti and Jaymin Thakkar.

“This is not a plot-driven play in the conventional sense. In many ways, the world of Yugant doesn’t feel distant. With climate change, rising temperatures and looming concerns around water scarcity, especially in our country, the apocalyptic landscape of the play feels eerily plausible. At the same time, the play isn’t just about collapse. It’s about how human beings respond to it. How do we find meaning? How do we continue to live, to hope, to relate to each other when everything around us seems to be disintegrating? That’s what makes it feel urgent today,” he reveals.