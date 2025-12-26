Feisal Alkazi to showcase a double-bill of new productions in Bengaluru!

The story, although foreign, resonated deeply with the Indian context, particularly in Naxalite regions such as Chhattisgarh, where similar dynamics existed at the time he was conceptualising a play in his head. “Although it is rare for foreign playwrights to allow adaptations, Lynn — who is the only woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize twice for drama — was open to the idea. With the rights secured, we adapted the play to an Indian setting, situating it in a brothel deep in a forest within a Naxalite area, frequented by Naxalites, Indian security forces and local adivasi communities. That forms the core premise of the production,” he elucidates.

The brothel is run by a fierce, formidable woman called Bijli Bai, bijli meaning lightning in Hindi. The play opens with her and a man who visits her frequently; both are middle-aged, not romantically involved, but connected through work. He brings two young girls to be sold into prostitution and their backstory becomes the starting point from which the narrative unfolds. “Once the adaptation was complete, we did extensive movement work along with a striking set and costumes sourced directly from the pavements of Delhi — cheap saris, large flowers for the hair, loud make-up and the right kind of footwear,” he shares.