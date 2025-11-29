The play, Wait To Be Seated, examines powerful structures, literally and metaphorically

Wait To Be Seated brings together two feminist performance collectives from opposite ends of the world, Bengaluru-based Sandbox Collective and Berlin’s She She Pop, in a production that explores hospitality, power and cultural negotiation. The collaboration itself emerged from a chance meeting in Berlin in 2022, fuelled by food, laughter and curiosity, which then led to an informal agreement to create work together. Since then, the groups have hosted one another across continents, taking turns as guests and hosts, experiences that form the lived foundation of this production.
Set in a fluid, nowhere-and everywhere space marked by a dinner table, a red carpet and a dance floor, the performance unfolds as a series of shifting encounters.
“Coming from different places, when it comes to funding or opportunities as feminist collectives, we shared differences in how we approached challenges, however, fundamentally we seemed very aligned in how we looked at ideas of functioning as collectives. Both collectives embraced the idea of hospitality, where it was less about etiquette and more about sharing voices and constantly questioning the power dynamics at the table. An often uncomfortable act of caring while dismantling structures that keep some out or in,” shares Nimi Ravindran, co-founder of Sandbox.
Scenes oscillate between sincerity and satire as the artistes inter rogate the social codes that shape hospitality. Through movement, dialogue and improvisation, they ask pointed questions: Who benefits from these rules and who is excluded? How do colonial histories, race and gender alter the dynamics of welcome and refusal? And crucially, what happens when someone chooses to say no?
“It is a collectively devised performance. It is based on tasks, it has no preconceived script. The performers from each group are tasked with rituals of hospitality on stage. They must get to know each other by asking and answering burning questions in diplomatic ways. They exchange risky gifts that may be appreciated or may be perceived as toxic,” reveals Ilia Papatheodorou of She She Pop.
Rather than smoothing over differences for the sake of harmony, the performance embraces them, creating a liminal space where conflicting truths can coexist. In doing so, the collectives aim to build a shared vocabulary rooted not in politeness but in honest exchange — where diversity is acknowledged, identities remain intact and friendship is possible without erasure.
₹300. November 29 & 30, 7 pm. At Sabha, Kamaraj Road.