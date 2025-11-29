The play, Wait To Be Seated, examines powerful structures, literally and metaphorically

Set in a fluid, nowhere-and everywhere space marked by a dinner table, a red carpet and a dance floor, the performance unfolds as a series of shifting encounters.

“Coming from different places, when it comes to funding or opportunities as feminist collectives, we shared differences in how we approached challenges, however, fundamentally we seemed very aligned in how we looked at ideas of functioning as collectives. Both collectives embraced the idea of hospitality, where it was less about etiquette and more about sharing voices and constantly questioning the power dynamics at the table. An often uncomfortable act of caring while dismantling structures that keep some out or in,” shares Nimi Ravindran, co-founder of Sandbox.