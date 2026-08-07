Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix: A near-impossible air force mission inspired this series

Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War has premiered on the streaming platform on August 7, 2026. The series takes us back to the heroics of the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War.

The story of the real-life Operation Safed Sagar

The Oni Sen directed Netflix series, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is a dramatised adaptation of the crucial operation during the Kargil War. Inspired by the real-life campaign of the Indian Air Force, codenamed Operation Safed Sagar, the military drama follows the lives of the Golden Arrows Squadron who were the brains behind the war mission.