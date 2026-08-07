Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix: A near-impossible air force mission inspired this series

Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War has premiered on the streaming platform on August 7, 2026. The series takes us back to the heroics of the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War.
The Oni Sen directed Netflix series, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is a dramatised adaptation of the crucial operation during the Kargil War. Inspired by the real-life campaign of the Indian Air Force, codenamed Operation Safed Sagar, the military drama follows the lives of the Golden Arrows Squadron who were the brains behind the war mission.
Operation Safed Sagar, an offensive air operation, started on May 26, 1999, in the midst of the Kargil War. It was a difficult operation given that the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force could not cross the LoC and their goal was to prevent the Pakistani army from proceeding after they had taken control of certain important peaks along the LoC.
The IAF was also operating at very high altitudes, making it the first time they carried out an operation from that high up. It was not easy and the Air Force lost many officers and aircraft during the initial days.
Eventually, the IAF made precision strikes in some crucial areas which helped them gain control back of the areas that had been occupied by the Pakistani personnel
With the 85-day long battle coming to an end on July 26, 2026, the IAF put up a valiant fight and had carried out 550 strike missions among others, making it a historic campaign.
The latest series brings back the eponymous Operation Safed Sagar to people's memories, spotlighting the Golden Arrows Squadron. The stellar cast is led by Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, who was martyred during the operation. Other cast members include Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill, Adil Hussain, Prajakta Koli, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina and Arnav Bhasin.
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