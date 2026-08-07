The Traitors Season 2 trailer just dropped and the backstabbing looks bigger than ever!

The Traitors' Season 2 trailer was released by Prime Video India today, and it is evident that the game has progressed past its early stages. The venue has been moved to Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, and Karan Johar is back as the host. This time, the 21 participants came knowing exactly what they had signed up for.
Season 1's players were feeling their way through a format nobody in India had seen before. This group studied it. Karan told Variety the returning format demanded something sharper, and got it: "A ruthlessness that caught me off guard."
The reveal happened at a promotional event Prime Video called the "Dining Theater of Treachery," where the full cast was announced before the trailer went live. The lineup mixes reality TV regulars with names from film, music, and digital media: Abhishek Malhan, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D'souza, Dalip Tahil, Ranveer Brar, Parul Gulati, and Karan Singh Magic among them.
Karan has also hinted the season gets ugly fast. The alliances will be splitting, trust will be collapsing and the players will be making calls he didn't see coming even as the guy running the show.
Season 2 lands August 13, exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays after that.
Contestants split into 'Faithful' and 'Traitors', with the Traitors hidden among the group. Faithful players grind through missions to build a shared prize pot; Traitors pick off the competition in secret, hoping to make it to the end and walk off with everything. Get caught, and the Faithful split the pot instead. It's the same premise that's worked everywhere from the UK to the US — now running its second lap in India with a cast that's already read the playbook.
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