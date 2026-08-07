The Traitors Season 2 trailer just dropped and the backstabbing looks bigger than ever!

The Traitors' Season 2 trailer was released by Prime Video India today, and it is evident that the game has progressed past its early stages. The venue has been moved to Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, and Karan Johar is back as the host. This time, the 21 participants came knowing exactly what they had signed up for.

The Traitors Season 2: Full cast, trailer, host and release date

Season 1's players were feeling their way through a format nobody in India had seen before. This group studied it. Karan told Variety the returning format demanded something sharper, and got it: "A ruthlessness that caught me off guard."