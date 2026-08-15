VisionQuest trailer: Vision faces Ultron in Marvel’s new series

Marvel Studios pulled back the curtain on its most unusual Disney+ series yet, debuting the first trailer for VisionQuest on the D23 stage at the Honda Center this weekend. Paul Bettany and James Spader joined Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to unveil the footage, confirming that the eight-episode series will premiere October 14 on Disney+ and close out the trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued through Agatha All Along in 2024.

Ultron is back, and Vision has a new battle to fight

The trailer opens far from the battlefield: Paul’s Vision, in human form, is closing up shop at a pub after a late shift. A coworker needles him about a redheaded regular who used to visit — a nod to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — and Vision, gazing at a 'W+V' carved into the bar, admits he was a different person back then. Asked if anyone's waiting for him now, he simply says home is just him.