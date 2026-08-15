VisionQuest trailer: Vision faces Ultron in Marvel’s new series

Marvel Studios pulled back the curtain on its most unusual Disney+ series yet, debuting the first trailer for VisionQuest on the D23 stage at the Honda Center this weekend. Paul Bettany and James Spader joined Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to unveil the footage, confirming that the eight-episode series will premiere October 14 on Disney+ and close out the trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued through Agatha All Along in 2024.
The trailer opens far from the battlefield: Paul’s Vision, in human form, is closing up shop at a pub after a late shift. A coworker needles him about a redheaded regular who used to visit — a nod to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — and Vision, gazing at a 'W+V' carved into the bar, admits he was a different person back then. Asked if anyone's waiting for him now, he simply says home is just him.
Once he’s alone, Vision slips into a back room, reverts to his synthetic form, and disappears into a private mental world built from fragments of his own programming — a space populated by familiar MCU artificial intelligences. It's here the series finds its hook: Ruaridh Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, a boy who may be a reincarnation of Vision’s son with Wanda, pulls him back into danger when a bounty forces him on the run, setting up a story about a father trying to protect a child he barely understands.
The biggest jolt in the footage is James Spader’s return as Ultron, last seen (and defeated) in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. True to the show's conceit, none of the AI characters appear as robots or screen voices this time — they're all played by human actors inhabiting human avatars, and Ultron is no exception. Vision, unimpressed, snaps at him to keep to the rules of that world. From there, Ultron appears to work his way into Vision's psyche, positioning himself as a corrupting influence Vision has to resist.
The trailer also offers a fuller look at the ensemble surrounding Paul and James, including Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., James D'Arcy reprising J.A.R.V.I.S., and Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer as Tony Stark's old lab robots, DUM-E and U. Todd Stashwick, T'Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, and Jonathan Sayer round out the cast.
VisionQuest will be closing out a trilogy that started with Wanda Maximoff's grief-fuelled sitcom reality in Westview and continued with Agatha All Along’s detour into witchcraft. With Vision now caught between memory and identity — and Ultron looming as the shadow he can't outrun — Marvel is betting its strangest Phase 6 outing yet can stick the landing.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.