Matka King bets for another round with season 2

The recently released streaming series Matka King, which stars Vijay Varma in the lead, is set to return with its second season.

Matka King to come back for a second season

The makers of the series took to their social media today, and shared that the second season of the series is in development following the massive success of season 1. The series is set against the backdrop of 1960s Bombay, and offers a gripping narrative of ambition, power and identity.