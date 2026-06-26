What's happening in Bengaluru: Events between June 27 and July 2

Presented by the Australian Consultate-General Bengaluru and THT, Jamica Moana, a Sydney-based artiste, rapper, writer and creative director is all set to bring her genre-defying artistry this weekend, blending hiphop, R&B, soul and electronic influences. Her work bridges contemporary music, cultural storytelling and queer expression. Free entry. June 28, 9 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.

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