What's happening in Bengaluru: Events between June 27 and July 2

Groove to Indian Ocean's iconic fusion rock, indulge in a unique meat-forward chaat pop-up at Coracle or witness a poignant queer romance on stage with Sydney-based artiste, rapper, writer and creative director Jamica Moana — choose one or choose all, its up to you! This weekend Bengaluru has yet another exciting series of events happening around town. We've got you covered with few of the best places to be between June 26 and July 2.
Tracing back his ‘why am I like this’ phrase to his childhood, parental pressure and middle class hacks, English comic Saikiran is all set to perform this weekend with a collection of his most viral comedy material and bits that aren’t a part of his standard touring theme. His jokes are fresh, observational and highly relatable. INR 499 onwards. June 28, 11 am. At The Comedy Theatre, Indiranagar
Sublime’s latest destination transforms a quick airport stop into a refined journey of tea, taste and design! The luxury brand known for its thoughtfully curated selection of teas, dry fruits, spices and honey sourced from across India has now opened its first airport store at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Adding another dimension to the offering are the store’s exclusive crockery units. At Devanahalli.
Known for timeless classics such as Kandisa, Bandeh, Ma Rewa and Leaving Home — widely regarded band Indian Ocean — is back in Bengaluru this Sunday! Artistes Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam, Himanshu Joshi, Tuheen Chakravorthy and Nikhil Rao come together once again to perform a fusion of rock, folk, classical and contemporary music. INR 799 onwards. June 28, 8 pm. At DND – The Venue.
Coracle organises Chits and Chaats — a two-day pop-up bringing together home-trained chefs with distinct culinary voices for a menu that celebrates regional snack culture. Taiyaba Ali, known for her work in preserving and reimagining the culinary heritage of Lucknow is joining hands with Coracle’s founder, chef Tresa Francis. Showcasing a meat-forward chaat menu the pop-up will explore the many ways snacks bring people together through memory, migration and conversation. INR 150 onwards. June 27 and 28, 12 pm to 9 pm. Coracle at BIC Café, Indiranagar.
Written by Ami Bhansali and directed by Nidhi Krishna and Mekhala, Haus of Bhaus is bringing the vibrant, coming-of-age queer romance, Jhumkewali, set against the backdrop of 1970s Mumbai. Colliding over a lost and found earring, Rekha and Bindu end up in a classic meet-cute situation. Catch the play to know more! INR 500 onwards. June 27, 3.30 pm & 7:30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
When dangerous figures from the past emerge, a former elite assassin, Swarna, is forced to revert to her deadly action packed old ways to protect her new family, all while keeping her true identity hidden from her highly traditional in-laws. Experience the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaram, on the Dolby Atmos screen at AMB Cinemas. At Gandhinagar.
Presented by the Australian Consultate-General Bengaluru and THT, Jamica Moana, a Sydney-based artiste, rapper, writer and creative director is all set to bring her genre-defying artistry this weekend, blending hiphop, R&B, soul and electronic influences. Her work bridges contemporary music, cultural storytelling and queer expression. Free entry. June 28, 9 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.
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