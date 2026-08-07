Bangalore

What’s up Bengaluru: Events between August 7 to August 13

From classical dance recitals and live concerts to handloom showcases and poetry, here’s what Bengaluru has in store this weekend
Harris Jayaraj performs in Bengaluru this weekend
Harris Jayaraj performs in Bengaluru this weekend
Updated on
4 min read

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed with performances and exhibitions this weekend. Whether you're looking to immerse yourself in classical dance, enjoy live music, discover traditional textiles or attend an evening of poetry and storytelling, here’s a curated list of events worth adding to your plans.

Raksha Karthik
Raksha Karthik

Graceful gratitude

Grace meets gratitude on the stage at Guru Vandana 2026 — presented by Natanam Institute of Dance. Paying tribute to the timeless guru-shishya tradition, it features a series of bharatanatiyam performances led by Dr Raksha Karthik accompanied by an orchestra. Experience a celebration of India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage through the timeless traditions of this classical dance. Entry free. August 8, 5.30 pm. At Kannada Bhavana, Sampangi Rama Nagar.

Natya Institute of Kathak & Choreography (NIKC)
Natya Institute of Kathak & Choreography (NIKC)peevee;thalam

Kathak kaleidoscope

The Natya Institute of Kathak & Choreography (NIKC) presents Maya Arpan 2026 — a vibrant presentation of kathak-centric vintage and contemporary choreography. Founded by the legendary dancer and educator Dr Maya Rao, witness this annual student showcase that reflects artistic excellence and the nurturing of young talent. INR 200 onwards. August 8, 4 pm and 7 pm. At Sabha BLR, Kamaraj Road.

Janaki Subramanyam
Janaki Subramanyam

Maiden moves

Witness an evening of the bharatanatiyam arangetram of Janaki Subramanyam, disciple of Abhinaya Natarajan (Natarajarangam School of Dance) this weekend. Alongside her academic pursuits, she has successfully completed both the Junior and Senior Dance Examinations conducted by the Government of Karnataka. Entry free. August 8, 5 pm. At ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.

Harris Jayaraj
Harris Jayaraj

Tamizh tales

Catch the music maestro Harris Jayaraj this weekend as he prepares for an electrifying performance. Expect him to perform some of his biggest hits like Vaseegara, Nenjukkul Peidhidum, June Ponal and many more. INR 1,999 onwards. August 8, 7 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.

Vasuki Vaibhav
Vasuki Vaibhav

Music mania

Catch composer and singer Vasuki Vaibhav performing his signature Kannada hits and soulful tracks live with a full band. Known for his eclectic compositions and high-octane stage presence, the show seamlessly bridges folk-pop sensibilities with contemporary club energy. INR 799 onwards. August 9, 8 pm. At DND — The Venue, HSR Layout.

Charasti
Charasti

Royal revivals

Celebrate National Handloom Day with Charasti — a luxury handloom sari label inspired by the textile heritage of the Mysuru royal family. The label makes its debut with a special exhibition — unveiling two collections — Signature and Royal Heirloom. The evening will feature a live weaving demonstration, an interactive textile map tracing India‘s rich weaving traditions and an intimate conversation with a member of the Mysuru royal family. Entry free. August 7, 4.30 pm. At Armadio, Sadashivanagar.

Ruchika Lohiya
Ruchika Lohiya

Radiating recitals

Ruchika Lohiya is back in Bengaluru with Chikka on Rolls, her much-loved candlelight poetry & music show. She takes the audience through stories of adulting, heartbreaks, family and self-discovery through poetry and compelling storytelling, accompanied by live musical performance. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of honest conversations and genuine emotional connection that enthrall the audience. INR 399 onwards. August 8, 7 pm. At Samarthanam Auditorium — TheatreNama, HSR Layout.

Amartyya Chatterjee Ghosh
Amartyya Chatterjee Ghosh

Rhythmic reverie

Sanjog Academy of Performing Arts presents the latest edition of Nrityajog Festival — its annual celebration of kathak. The evening will feature performances by Amartyya Chatterjee Ghosh and her disciples, alongside a special odishi recital by Yasomati Mishra and team. Live accompaniment by accomplished musicians promises to add depth to the classical dance experience. INR 300. August 8, 5 pm to 9 pm. At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.

Kanjivaram sari
Kanjivaram sari

Sari stories

Timeless Indian craftsmanship culminates at The Bengaluru Vintage Edit by Sthree Creatives. This three day exhibition brings classic kanjivarams, Madurai sungudis, twill gadwals — their vintage wash line and the much-loved annam-chakram motifs. Explore absolute elegance woven into curations of classic handlooms, traditional weaves and festive collections. Entry free. August 9 to 11, 10 am to 7 pm. At Raintree, Sankey Road.

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

Harris Jayaraj performs in Bengaluru this weekend
What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 31 to August 6
Classical dance
Bengaluru events
Cultural events
Things to do in Bengaluru
Weekend guide
Bengaluru weekend

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com