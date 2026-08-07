What’s up Bengaluru: Events between August 7 to August 13

Graceful gratitude

Grace meets gratitude on the stage at Guru Vandana 2026 — presented by Natanam Institute of Dance. Paying tribute to the timeless guru-shishya tradition, it features a series of bharatanatiyam performances led by Dr Raksha Karthik accompanied by an orchestra. Experience a celebration of India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage through the timeless traditions of this classical dance. Entry free. August 8, 5.30 pm. At Kannada Bhavana, Sampangi Rama Nagar.