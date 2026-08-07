What’s up Bengaluru: Events between August 7 to August 13

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed with performances and exhibitions this weekend. Whether you're looking to immerse yourself in classical dance, enjoy live music, discover traditional textiles or attend an evening of poetry and storytelling, here’s a curated list of events worth adding to your plans.
Graceful gratitude
Grace meets gratitude on the stage at Guru Vandana 2026 — presented by Natanam Institute of Dance. Paying tribute to the timeless guru-shishya tradition, it features a series of bharatanatiyam performances led by Dr Raksha Karthik accompanied by an orchestra. Experience a celebration of India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage through the timeless traditions of this classical dance. Entry free. August 8, 5.30 pm. At Kannada Bhavana, Sampangi Rama Nagar.
Kathak kaleidoscope
The Natya Institute of Kathak & Choreography (NIKC) presents Maya Arpan 2026 — a vibrant presentation of kathak-centric vintage and contemporary choreography. Founded by the legendary dancer and educator Dr Maya Rao, witness this annual student showcase that reflects artistic excellence and the nurturing of young talent. INR 200 onwards. August 8, 4 pm and 7 pm. At Sabha BLR, Kamaraj Road.
Maiden moves
Witness an evening of the bharatanatiyam arangetram of Janaki Subramanyam, disciple of Abhinaya Natarajan (Natarajarangam School of Dance) this weekend. Alongside her academic pursuits, she has successfully completed both the Junior and Senior Dance Examinations conducted by the Government of Karnataka. Entry free. August 8, 5 pm. At ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.
Tamizh tales
Catch the music maestro Harris Jayaraj this weekend as he prepares for an electrifying performance. Expect him to perform some of his biggest hits like Vaseegara, Nenjukkul Peidhidum, June Ponal and many more. INR 1,999 onwards. August 8, 7 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
Music mania
Catch composer and singer Vasuki Vaibhav performing his signature Kannada hits and soulful tracks live with a full band. Known for his eclectic compositions and high-octane stage presence, the show seamlessly bridges folk-pop sensibilities with contemporary club energy. INR 799 onwards. August 9, 8 pm. At DND — The Venue, HSR Layout.
Royal revivals
Celebrate National Handloom Day with Charasti — a luxury handloom sari label inspired by the textile heritage of the Mysuru royal family. The label makes its debut with a special exhibition — unveiling two collections — Signature and Royal Heirloom. The evening will feature a live weaving demonstration, an interactive textile map tracing India‘s rich weaving traditions and an intimate conversation with a member of the Mysuru royal family. Entry free. August 7, 4.30 pm. At Armadio, Sadashivanagar.
Radiating recitals
Ruchika Lohiya is back in Bengaluru with Chikka on Rolls, her much-loved candlelight poetry & music show. She takes the audience through stories of adulting, heartbreaks, family and self-discovery through poetry and compelling storytelling, accompanied by live musical performance. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of honest conversations and genuine emotional connection that enthrall the audience. INR 399 onwards. August 8, 7 pm. At Samarthanam Auditorium — TheatreNama, HSR Layout.
Rhythmic reverie
Sanjog Academy of Performing Arts presents the latest edition of Nrityajog Festival — its annual celebration of kathak. The evening will feature performances by Amartyya Chatterjee Ghosh and her disciples, alongside a special odishi recital by Yasomati Mishra and team. Live accompaniment by accomplished musicians promises to add depth to the classical dance experience. INR 300. August 8, 5 pm to 9 pm. At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.
Sari stories
Timeless Indian craftsmanship culminates at The Bengaluru Vintage Edit by Sthree Creatives. This three day exhibition brings classic kanjivarams, Madurai sungudis, twill gadwals — their vintage wash line and the much-loved annam-chakram motifs. Explore absolute elegance woven into curations of classic handlooms, traditional weaves and festive collections. Entry free. August 9 to 11, 10 am to 7 pm. At Raintree, Sankey Road.
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