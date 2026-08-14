What’s up Bengaluru: Events between August 14 to August 20

From live music and stand-up comedy to immersive theatre, dance and cultural showcases, Bengaluru has plenty lined up this weekend. Whether you want to discover new performances, laugh along with your favourite comedians or explore India’s rich artistic traditions, there’s something for every kind of culture seeker. Here are some events to check out across the city.
Silk saga
Explore India’s rich handloom traditions at the National Silk Expo, featuring over 1.5 lakh varieties of saris and dress materials from 150+ master weavers and designers. Browse authentic silk and cotton saris, kurtis, ethnic wear, dress materials, home linen, fashion jewellery and accessories — showcasing diverse weaving traditions from across India. Entry free. August 12 to 17, 11 am to 9 pm. At Sindhoor Convention Centre, JP Nagar.
Break a leg
Think you can’t dance? The Four Hour to Jive Challenge promises to change that. Join veteran dance instructor Lourd Vijay for an intensive beginners’ bootcamp featuring simple hacks, smart drills and easy tips to get you dance-floor ready. The session ends with social dancing, making it a fun introduction to jive. Price on request. August 14, 5 pm. At Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio – LVDS, Cunningham Road.
Silent stories
It Is You is a wordless contemporary theatre piece that explores identity, responsibility and our relationship with the world around us. Through movement, sound and visual storytelling — the performance creates an immersive experience without dialogue. Presented by Our Theatre Collective and Kalakshetra Manipur, it offers a thought-provoking evening of theatre. INR 350. August 15 & 16, 7 pm. At Our Theatre Collective, Koramangala.
Funny bone
Stand-up comedian Abishek Kumar brings his latest comedy special — Abishek Wants to Enjoy Life to Bengaluru. Known for his sharp observations, storytelling and easy-going humour, Abishek promises a fresh set of jokes and plenty of laughs as he takes audiences through his take on life, relationships and everyday experiences. INR 799. August 17 to August 20, 8.30 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Comic chronicles
Comedian Rahul Dua brings his standup special Allow Me! to Bengaluru for an evening of sharp observations, relatable stories and easy-going humour. One of India’s popular comedians, Rahul has performed across the world and is known for his work as a comedian, actor, writer and host. INR 799 onwards. August 15, 5.30 pm and 8 pm. At St. Joseph’s University Auditorium, Langford Road.
Rock reverie
Indian Ocean, one of India’s pioneering fusion rock bands, is set to take the stage for a live performance in Bengaluru. Known for blending Indian classical music with rock, folk and contemporary sounds — the band promises an energetic evening of some of its best-known tracks and immersive live musicianship. INR 499 onwards. August 16, 8 pm. At DND — The Venue, HSR Layout.
Desi drama
Celebrate the Independence Day weekend with HEARTBeat Unscripted 6: Desi Tadka, an evening of spontaneous theatre by HEARTBeat Improv. With no script, performers create hilarious characters, relatable Indian stories and nostalgic moments based entirely on audience suggestions. Expect high-energy comedy, interactive scenes and plenty of desi flavour. INR 250. August 16, 6 pm. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.