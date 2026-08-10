Bengaluru hosts the Golden Bird Open 2026 for a weekend of West Coast Swing and human connection

During the day, participants can train with experienced instructors through workshops, while evenings will see the venue transform into vibrant social dance floors. Here, unfamiliar faces become dance partners — and sometimes, friends for life.

One of the highlights is the Jack & Jill competition, a format distinctive to social dancing. Rather than arriving with a rehearsed partner and choreography, dancers are paired at random and judged on improvisation, musicality and connection. The format captures the essence of partner dancing: listening, trust, spontaneity and the ability to respond to another person in the moment.

For Festival Director Lourd Vijay, one of India’s pioneers in social dance, that philosophy is central to the Golden Bird Open. “The Golden Bird Open isn’t about creating champions alone,” he says. “It’s about creating a space where people feel comfortable enough to ask someone they’ve never met for a dance.”