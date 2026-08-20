What’s up Bengaluru: Events between August 21 to August 27

Laugh-out-loud

Comedian Onkar Yadav is set to pull everyone’s leg in his upcoming show Blunt by Onkar. Known for his relatable humour and takes on everyday frustrations, he engages the audience with his journey of breaking free from societal pressures and being his true self. Expect a satirical take on mythologies like the Mahabharata, reimagined in the modern world. INR 499 onwards. August 22, 6.45 pm onwards. At Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road.