What’s up Bengaluru: Events between August 21 to August 27

Looking for things to do in Bengaluru this weekend? From music and theatre to comedy, poetry, coffee and cultural celebrations, the city has a packed line-up of events to explore. Here are some of the upcoming events worth checking out.
Laugh-out-loud
Comedian Onkar Yadav is set to pull everyone’s leg in his upcoming show Blunt by Onkar. Known for his relatable humour and takes on everyday frustrations, he engages the audience with his journey of breaking free from societal pressures and being his true self. Expect a satirical take on mythologies like the Mahabharata, reimagined in the modern world. INR 499 onwards. August 22, 6.45 pm onwards. At Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road.
Festive festoons
Ring in the radiance of Onam with the third edition of Onam Utsavam. This two-day celebration curates an exciting line-up of Kerala’s traditional dance forms, pookkalam competition, vadamvali challenge, sack race and VR Vallamkali — a contemporary and immersive experience of the iconic snake boat races. Bask in Kerala’s cultural heritage this weekend through these memorable collaborative experiences. INR 149. August 22 & 23, 1 pm. At Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
Tender tales
Bidding farewell to the stage after nearly two decades since its premiere in 2008, the play Under the Mangosteen Tree by the Chennai-based theatre group Perch makes a stop in Bengaluru as part of its multi-city farewell tour. Adapted from the works of legendary writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer — the production takes audiences through Basheer’s world as his stories unfold on stage. INR 300. August 21, 7.30 pm and August 22, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Serenading symphony
Tune into the popular musical couple, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, as they perform live at Jazbaa-e-Ishq — a magical celebration of love and soul connections brought to life through spellbinding music. Curated by Rudraksha Live Entertainment to mark its 15th anniversary, expect your favourite melodies from their diverse repertoire, all soulstirring and fervent with love. INR 2,499 onwards. August 22, 7 pm onwards. At Courtyard, Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Brew bonanza
Sow the seeds of your own coffee story at the India International Coffee Festival (IICF) 2027 — the first regional prelims of its national championships, presented by the Specialty Coffee Association of India (SCAI) with the Coffee Board of India. Over three days, witness South India’s finest baristas go headto-head in competitions including the National Barista Championship, National Brewers’ Cup and Indian Filter Coffee Championship, alongside brand showcases and coffeemaking experiences. Entry free. August 21 to 23. At Nexus Shantiniketan, Whitefield.
Timeless traditions
Anubandh — A Sacred Bond is a tribute that cherishes the sacred and timeless guru-shishya tradition through an evening of hindustani classical music. The concert features vocal recitals and instrumental ensembles performed by distinguished artistes. Experience a musical journey reflecting lineage, legacy of learning and enduring relationships that continue the spirit of Indian classical music. INR 350 onwards. August 23, 5 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Poetry perfection
Urban Solace presents Rhyme, Rhythm & Reason — an evening of music, poetry and discourse curated by Nirmala Govindarajan. The program features readings, poetry, conversations and music exploring freedom, resilience, dissent and social change — with Dr Arul Mani, Catherine Raja, Perry Menzies and Nirmala Govindarajan. Entry free. August 23, 4 pm onwards. At Halasuru.
Frame fiesta
Capture this World Photography Day with a photography festival in association with Nikon and The Wild Terrain. Visitors can participate in workshops on wildlife, travel and portrait photography, exhibitions and hands-on experiences with Nikon’s latest camera technologies. Get to learn, immerse and sharpen your photography skills through a new lens with fellow professionals, photography enthusiasts and families. Entry free. On till August 23, 12 pm to 9 pm. At Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield.