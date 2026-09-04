What’s up Bengaluru: Events between September 4 and September 10

Musical mavericks

NoCode by Yashraj returns for its fifth edition, bringing together Yashraj, DHP & The Bandits and Robu for an evening of genre-bending independent music. Expect energetic performances and fresh collaborations as the platform continues to spotlight Bengaluru’s evolving underground and alternative music scene. INR 699 onwards. September 4, 9 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.