What’s up Bengaluru: Events between September 4 and September 10

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed with music, theatre, comedy and art this week, offering plenty of ways to spend an evening soaking up the city’s creative energy. From live performances and classical recitals to contemporary exhibitions and independent music, here are seven events worth adding to your weekend and September watchlist.
Seasonal sounds
Sharad Sandhya welcomes autumn through an evocative hindustani classical recital featuring sarod player Monit Paul and tabla artiste Nilimesh Chakraborty. Exploring ragas inspired by the changing season — the performance blends melody, rhythm and nature, alongside melodies composed by Rabindranath Tagore. Entry free. RSVP ahead. September 8, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Funny bone
Comedian Sapan Verma brings his latest stand-up show — Out of Syllabus — to the stage. Known for his sharp observations and candid humour, Sapan promises an evening of fresh material, witty takes and relatable laughs. Expect an entertaining mix of stand-up, storytelling and Sapan’s signature take on everyday life. INR 799. September 6, 4 pm to 6.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Musical meaning
Director Leila Alvares and The CAUSE Foundation, known for supporting charitable causes through Broadway productions, return with Cry-Baby, The Musical. The musical highlights the timeless issue of class divide and how music and love can break down social barriers. INR 300 onwards. September 5, 7.30 pm and September 6, 11.30 am at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. September 11, 7.30 pm at MLR Cultural Centre, Whitefield.
Art attack
Gallery Sumukha marks its 30th anniversary with The Dichotomy of Dimension — a solo exhibition by G Ravinder Reddy. Featuring five sculptures, including new works, the exhibition marks Ravinder’s first solo show in India since 2017. The works explore scale, form, perception and the relationship between the human figure and space. Entry free. On till October 3, 10.30 am to 6 pm. At Wilson Garden.
Mystic melodies
The seventh edition of Nada Sambhrama presents award-winning carnatic and contemporary singer Chandana Bala Kalyan. Known for blending classical traditions with sufi, baul, abhanga, bhajan and folk influences, Chandana will present selections from her acclaimed Marma project, accompanied by Satyajeet Sanju, Vinayak Netke and Muthu Kumar. Entry free. September 5, 6.30 pm. At Mangala Mantapa Auditorium, Jayanagar.
Tune trade
Singer Abby V brings a contemporary spin to devotional music with Janmashtami Bhajan Jam, blending bhajans with carnatic fusion, hindustani and Indian classical influences, folk rhythms and energetic arrangements. Expect a spirited musical evening that bridges tradition and modernity, inviting audiences to experience familiar devotional sounds in a fresh, vibrant format. INR 600 onwards. September 5, 6 pm. At KTPO, Whitefield.
Musical mavericks
NoCode by Yashraj returns for its fifth edition, bringing together Yashraj, DHP & The Bandits and Robu for an evening of genre-bending independent music. Expect energetic performances and fresh collaborations as the platform continues to spotlight Bengaluru’s evolving underground and alternative music scene. INR 699 onwards. September 4, 9 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.