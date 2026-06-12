From tribal tales to French flair: Fashion and jewellery labels converge at Chennai’s four-day design showcase

Chennai’s shoppers, style enthusiasts, and lovers of handcrafted design have a reason to celebrate this week. An exhibition for fashion, jewellery, and artisanal craftsmanship, brings together three distinctive labels for a four-day exhibition that promises plenty of discoveries for those looking to refresh their wardrobes and jewellery boxes.
Leading the showcase is Tribe Amrapali, contemporary offshoot of the celebrated Amrapali brand. Known for translating India’s rich tribal heritage into wearable, everyday pieces, Tribe Amrapali presents a collection of silver, gold-plated silver, and fashion jewellery that balances tradition with modernity. Drawing inspiration from folklore, tribal symbolism, and artistic motifs, the pieces are designed for a younger audience that appreciates heritage but prefers to wear it with a contemporary edge. Vibrant, eclectic, and rooted in storytelling, the collection offers everything from statement pieces to versatile everyday jewellery.
Also on display is Fleur, Sunira’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Inspired by the interplay between structure and flow, the collection explores how traditional craft techniques can evolve while remaining connected to their roots. With hand block prints, embroidered florals, recycled organza details, and fluid silhouettes, Fleur is built around ease and movement. Phirans, kurtas, dresses, and separates are elevated through thoughtful detailing, creating pieces that transition seamlessly from day to evening while retaining a sense of effortless sophistication.
Fashion label Abraham & Thakore brings not one but two collections to Chennai. Sari’torial, created in collaboration with L’Atelier 1664, merges French elegance with Indian craftsmanship through tailored yet easy-to-wear pieces crafted in handwoven fabrics, silk, and cotton. Alongside it is Joining the Dots, a collection that explores pattern, texture, and connection through techniques ranging from ikat and tie-dye to embroidery and cutwork. Bringing together textile traditions from across India, the collection celebrates the dialogue between craft, culture, and contemporary design.
Whether you are searching for a standout piece of jewellery, invest-ment-worthy wardrobe additions, or simply an afternoon spent brow-sing beautiful craftsman-ship, this exhibition offers an opportu-nity to experience some of India’s most thoughtful design labels up close.
On till June 14, 2026. From 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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