From tribal tales to French flair: Fashion and jewellery labels converge at Chennai’s four-day design showcase

Fashion label Abraham & Thakore brings not one but two collections to Chennai. Sari’torial, created in collaboration with L’Atelier 1664, merges French elegance with Indian craftsmanship through tailored yet easy-to-wear pieces crafted in handwoven fabrics, silk, and cotton. Alongside it is Joining the Dots, a collection that explores pattern, texture, and connection through techniques ranging from ikat and tie-dye to embroidery and cutwork. Bringing together textile traditions from across India, the collection celebrates the dialogue between craft, culture, and contemporary design.

Whether you are searching for a standout piece of jewellery, invest-ment-worthy wardrobe additions, or simply an afternoon spent brow-sing beautiful craftsman-ship, this exhibition offers an opportu-nity to experience some of India’s most thoughtful design labels up close.

On till June 14, 2026. From 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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