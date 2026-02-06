Coimbatore designer launches contemporary fine jewellery collection

Viaara’s design language sits in a rare space—fine jewellery that feels contemporary without losing gravitas. Emeralds, rubies, navaratna, diamonds, tanzanites, and carefully sourced semi-precious stones take centre stage, all set in 18kt gold.

“I design every piece from the point of view of—would I buy this myself?” she says. It’s a philosophy rooted as much in emotion as in value. For her, jewellery must hold its worth in every sense.

“It’s not just something you wear,” she says. “It’s an investment.” Operating out of Coimbatore—a city known for its exacting standards—has shaped her uncompromising approach to quality. “People here are extremely quality-oriented,” she notes. “So I never compromise—on diamonds, stones, or workmanship.”

All pieces are certified by IGI and SGL, crafted by master artisans, and finished with meticulous attention. Experimentation in fine jewellery may be subtle, she admits, but excellence lies in restraint. “In fine jewellery, you don’t need excess,” she says. “You need refinement.”

Despite avoiding social media in her early years—by design—her jewellery has travelled far beyond Coimbatore. Viaara and Vaaruni pieces have found homes across the European Union, and some have even been worn by international celebrities.

“But that’s not the focus,” she says. “The work should speak for itself.” This season marks her first-ever exhibition, where she will present Viaara Fine Jewels independently—no collaborations, no noise, just her vision.

“This brand is our baby,” she says, reflecting on the 12-year journey. “Every design is unique. It takes time, effort, and heart—but that’s exactly how it should be.”

Prices start at Rs 50,000. February 6 and 7, 2026. From 11 am to 7:30 pm. At Collage, Rutland Gate, Chennai.

