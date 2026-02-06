Coimbatore designer launches contemporary fine jewellery collection

For someone who designs jewellery meant to last generations, Madhu Varun’s journey began far away from gemstones and gold. The founder of Vaaruni Jewels, a Coimbatore-based jewellery brand, Madhu is trained as an engineer, with a postgraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the US. She spent her early years working in her family’s manufacturing business before listening to a quieter, more instinctive calling.
“I was always into design. I loved colours, playing with them. Jewellery just felt natural,” says Madhu.
That instinct led to the birth of Vaaruni Jewels 12 years ago, a boutique fine jewellery house nestled in Race Course, Coimbatore—built entirely on word of mouth and a fiercely held belief: no design is ever repeated.
“I don’t want many people wearing the same thing,” she explains. “When someone spends that kind of money, it should feel special. It should belong to them alone.”
Her transition into jewellery coincided with a deeply personal phase of life. With a three-month-old son and the desire for flexibility, gold became both a creative and practical medium.
“It gave me freedom—good days, bad days, everything. And it grew organically,” she says. Travel, too, played a defining role. Constant movement sharpened her aesthetic—refined, unfussy, globally relevant. She found herself craving jewellery that felt powerful yet restrained.
“I wanted pieces I could wear internationally, to a work meeting, or while travelling—something confident, classy, and not commercial.”
That desire became Viaara Fine Jewels, launched quietly last July. A year on, the label is already drawing a discerning clientele that values individuality over spectacle.
Viaara’s design language sits in a rare space—fine jewellery that feels contemporary without losing gravitas. Emeralds, rubies, navaratna, diamonds, tanzanites, and carefully sourced semi-precious stones take centre stage, all set in 18kt gold.
“I design every piece from the point of view of—would I buy this myself?” she says. It’s a philosophy rooted as much in emotion as in value. For her, jewellery must hold its worth in every sense.
“It’s not just something you wear,” she says. “It’s an investment.” Operating out of Coimbatore—a city known for its exacting standards—has shaped her uncompromising approach to quality. “People here are extremely quality-oriented,” she notes. “So I never compromise—on diamonds, stones, or workmanship.”
All pieces are certified by IGI and SGL, crafted by master artisans, and finished with meticulous attention. Experimentation in fine jewellery may be subtle, she admits, but excellence lies in restraint. “In fine jewellery, you don’t need excess,” she says. “You need refinement.”
Despite avoiding social media in her early years—by design—her jewellery has travelled far beyond Coimbatore. Viaara and Vaaruni pieces have found homes across the European Union, and some have even been worn by international celebrities.
“But that’s not the focus,” she says. “The work should speak for itself.” This season marks her first-ever exhibition, where she will present Viaara Fine Jewels independently—no collaborations, no noise, just her vision.
“This brand is our baby,” she says, reflecting on the 12-year journey. “Every design is unique. It takes time, effort, and heart—but that’s exactly how it should be.”
Prices start at Rs 50,000. February 6 and 7, 2026. From 11 am to 7:30 pm. At Collage, Rutland Gate, Chennai.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
