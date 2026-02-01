When jewellery becomes memory: A tribute to mothers and grandmothers

At MIJA, jewellery has always been more than ornament—it is memory made tangible. With the launch of its Floral Collection, the brand turns inward, offering a tender, thoughtful tribute to the women who quietly shape our lives: grandmothers, mothers, and daughters. This is not a collection about spectacle but about sentiment—about the understated strength that lives in lineage, love, and continuity.
Floral motifs as symbols of memory and connection
For Kushal Shah, founder and designer at MIJA, the inspiration was deeply personal. “The Floral Collection was inspired by the women who shape our lives across generations,” he shares. “Each piece is a tribute to their quiet strength, enduring kindness, and inherited wisdom.” Flowers, he felt, carried the emotional duality he wanted to express—“delicate yet powerful, fleeting yet unforgettable.” In their transient beauty, they mirrored the way memories live on, long after moments pass.
The designs in the collection are conceived as a wearable keepsake, imbued with intimacy rather than excess. “Every piece is designed to feel personal, almost heirloom-like,” says Kushal. The floral forms are not merely decorative; they are vessels of meaning. “They represent memories, values, and love passed down through generations. When worn, they become keepsakes of connection—carrying stories that feel intimate and timeless.”
The relationship between grandmother, mother, and daughter is central to the collection’s emotional core. Rather than treating these roles separately, MIJA views them as part of an unbroken continuum. “Strength may begin with a grandmother, kindness with a mother, and hope with a daughter,” Kushal reflects, “but together they form a continuous bond.” The jewellery is designed to move through time—to be worn, gifted, and eventually passed on, mirroring the way love itself evolves and endures.
Kushal’s creative process began not with sketches, but with feeling. “We started with emotion before design,” he explains, considering what love, resilience, and wisdom might look like in form. From there, these emotions were translated into organic, fluid floral silhouettes. “We wanted the pieces to feel alive, not ornamental,” he adds. “Every curve and petal was designed with intention, allowing the story to live quietly within the piece.”
That sense of quiet storytelling is further amplified through materiality and craft. Soft sculptural detailing, subtle textures, and balanced proportions lend the jewellery warmth and depth. “The goal was to evoke emotion,” says Kushal, “to ensure the pieces feel meaningful and deeply personal rather than purely decorative.”
Prices start at Rs 31,000. Available online.
