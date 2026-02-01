When jewellery becomes memory: A tribute to mothers and grandmothers

The relationship between grandmother, mother, and daughter is central to the collection’s emotional core. Rather than treating these roles separately, MIJA views them as part of an unbroken continuum. “Strength may begin with a grandmother, kindness with a mother, and hope with a daughter,” Kushal reflects, “but together they form a continuous bond.” The jewellery is designed to move through time—to be worn, gifted, and eventually passed on, mirroring the way love itself evolves and endures.

Kushal’s creative process began not with sketches, but with feeling. “We started with emotion before design,” he explains, considering what love, resilience, and wisdom might look like in form. From there, these emotions were translated into organic, fluid floral silhouettes. “We wanted the pieces to feel alive, not ornamental,” he adds. “Every curve and petal was designed with intention, allowing the story to live quietly within the piece.”

That sense of quiet storytelling is further amplified through materiality and craft. Soft sculptural detailing, subtle textures, and balanced proportions lend the jewellery warmth and depth. “The goal was to evoke emotion,” says Kushal, “to ensure the pieces feel meaningful and deeply personal rather than purely decorative.”

Prices start at Rs 31,000. Available online.

