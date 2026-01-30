Deepali Mathur's new collection is a celebration of comfort and sophistication in everyday fashion

House of Mayah’s latest collection is a celebration of effortless silhouettes, and timeless design, perfect for the modern woman who loves comfort and style. The label is helmed by Deepali Mathur, founder and creative designer, whose journey spans fashion studies at NIFT Delhi and advanced training at Istituto Marangoni, Milan—a foundation that informs the collection’s refined, contemporary aesthetic.
The lineup features fluid dresses, soft drapes, subtle layering, and hand-painted artistic prints that transition seamlessly from day to evening. Inspired by nature and nostalgia, each piece is crafted to offer comfort without compromising sophistication.
Deepali shares, “My journey has been a whirlwind of colour, art, and creativity. From NIFT Delhi to soaking up the fashion magic of Milan, I’ve always believed in creating fashion that is timeless and sparks joy. That’s what House of Mayah is all about—blending nature’s hues into modern silhouettes.”
This season, the collection reads as a poetic expression of femininity. “Refined bohemian sensibilities—that’s what I would call it,” Deepali explains. “The collection is all about ease and elegance with breathable fabrics and artistic detailing. It’s designed to feel expressive—celebrating individuality while remaining effortlessly wearable from day to evening.”
Relaxed yet striking silhouettes define the range: fluid cuts, soft drapes, subtle layering, and statement prints. “The garments are designed to move seamlessly across occasions, offering comfort without compromising sophistication. Earthy tones and gentle hues enhance the calm, confident aesthetic, while contemporary shapes meet timeless appeal—allowing pieces to be styled, layered, and lived in over time,” she adds.
Botanical prints, earthy textures, and silhouettes reminiscent of lazy summer days evoke a sense of nostalgia. “It’s about crafting pieces that feel familiar yet fresh—a gentle nod to the past, reimagined for today,” says Deepali. The designs are intentionally layered and transformable, allowing wearers to tweak their look from day to night with ease. Her styling advice? “Swap a linen jacket for a statement shawl, add some drama with accessories, and you’re ready—wherever the day takes you.”
Hand-painted and in-house prints distinguish the collection as statement-driven rather than trend-driven, affirming its ethos of conscious, intentional fashion. “From carefully selected breathable fabrics to thoughtfully constructed silhouettes, every garment is created with longevity, versatility, and emotional connection in mind,” Deepali emphasises. “Rather than fleeting trends, the focus is on timeless pieces that empower women through comfort, self-expression, and ease—ensuring each design becomes a meaningful part of the wearer’s everyday story.”
Prices start at Rs 4,000. Available online.
