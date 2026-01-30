Deepali Mathur's new collection is a celebration of comfort and sophistication in everyday fashion

Botanical prints, earthy textures, and silhouettes reminiscent of lazy summer days evoke a sense of nostalgia. “It’s about crafting pieces that feel familiar yet fresh—a gentle nod to the past, reimagined for today,” says Deepali. The designs are intentionally layered and transformable, allowing wearers to tweak their look from day to night with ease. Her styling advice? “Swap a linen jacket for a statement shawl, add some drama with accessories, and you’re ready—wherever the day takes you.”

Hand-painted and in-house prints distinguish the collection as statement-driven rather than trend-driven, affirming its ethos of conscious, intentional fashion. “From carefully selected breathable fabrics to thoughtfully constructed silhouettes, every garment is created with longevity, versatility, and emotional connection in mind,” Deepali emphasises. “Rather than fleeting trends, the focus is on timeless pieces that empower women through comfort, self-expression, and ease—ensuring each design becomes a meaningful part of the wearer’s everyday story.”

Prices start at Rs 4,000. Available online.

