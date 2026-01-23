Bridal collection 2026: Shweta Kapur on designing for the modern bride

She has balanced restraint with drama in this collection designed to avoid traditional bridal excess. “For me, restraint and drama aren’t opposites. Restraint comes from clarity in silhouette and purpose, while drama is introduced through movement, texture, and detail. When every element is considered, you don’t need excess—the emotion comes through naturally,” she shares.

The collection draws inspiration from pressed flowers for its embroidery. For Shweta, pressed flowers felt instinctive because they carry emotion without being loud. “I’ve always loved the idea of preserving a moment—something fragile, paused in time. On the garments, I wanted the embroidery to feel like that: delicate, almost incidental, appearing softly along hems and bodices, like a memory you notice slowly rather than all at once,” she explains.

So who is the 431-88 bride she had in mind while designing the outfits? “She’s someone who knows herself. When she wears these pieces, I want her to feel light, present, and completely comfortable in her own skin,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

