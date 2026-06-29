Chennai hosts Mimesis, Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra's meditation on digital life

Somewhere on a server you have never visited, a version of you is being built without your permission.

Mimesis by Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra arrives in Chennai with urgent questions about data and identity

That is the dread living inside Mimesis, the new body of work by Delhi-based artist duo Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra, now on view at Ashvita’s Flagship. Yet the exhibition does not arrive as a warning. It arrives first as beauty. Several painted canvases composed of bars, units, and imagined data forms cover the walls, drawing you in through colour and repetition before revealing the questions embedded within them.

The tension between this attraction and unease is central to the duo’s practice. Mimesis emerged from Arboretum, their long-running exploration of trees, memory and living ecosystems.

Where Arboretum was rooted in landscapes, migration, and belonging, Mimesis turns towards a world increasingly shaped by data. Developed slowly since 2022, the series reflects on how contemporary life unfolds across physical and digital realms. “As our days are stretched across online and offline realms, our experience today is being archived, measured, and reshaped in algorithmic rituals,” they say. “In this evolving digital condition, this exhibition asks what it means to inhabit worlds built through data and mediated images.”