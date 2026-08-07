What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13

August 7 | Panjagutta
Set against a rural backdrop, Anakapalli follows a young man torn between a feared gangster’s world and the promise of love. The film stars Vikram Sahidev and Sandhya Vasishta.
In theatres. Details: Online.
August 9 | Somajiguda
Bonalu Brunch celebrates the best of Telangana’s culture and culinary heritage with an extensive buffet featuring traditional favourites.
Prices start at `767. 12.30 pm. At Verandah - The Park.
August 9 | Lakdikapul
In Aamchya Pidhichi Goshtach Vegali, three generations of an estranged family find themselves bonding virtually while stuck in different parts of the world.
Tickets start at `250. 6 pm. At Ravindra Bharathi.
August 8 | Banjara Hills
Sunday Tunes Ft. Arpit & Chuba brings you soulful melodies by blending acoustic charm with smooth vocals, presenting timeless hits and indie favourites.
Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
August 8 | Banjara Hills
Dilli Mavayya is a comedy play about a young couple scrambling to keep up the illusion of wealth during their uncle’s visit, leading to a series of hilarious mishaps.
Tickets start at `300. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.
August 7 | Lakdikapul
Pranav Sharma’s PS I Love You takes audiences on an unforgettable journey with humorous anecdotes and funny takes on everyday situations.
Tickets start at `499. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.
August 9 | Gachibowli
Masoom Vichar brings you hilarious observations, tackling topics like commitment issues, loneliness and other absurdities of life.
Tickets start at `799. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
August 8 | Gachibowli
Sameera Bhardwaj takes the stage, presenting fan-favourite soulful renditions for an evening centred around good music and great vibes.
Tickets start at `999. 6 pm. At Heart Cup Coffee.
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