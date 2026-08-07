What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13

Here's a list of shows and culinary experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Love and war

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
Love and war

August 7 | Panjagutta

Set against a rural backdrop, Anakapalli follows a young man torn between a feared gangster’s world and the promise of love. The film stars Vikram Sahidev and Sandhya Vasishta.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Festive spirit

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
Festive spirit

August 9 | Somajiguda

Bonalu Brunch celebrates the best of Telangana’s culture and culinary heritage with an extensive buffet featuring traditional favourites.

Prices start at `767. 12.30 pm. At Verandah - The Park.

3. Family ties

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
Family ties

August 9 | Lakdikapul

In Aamchya Pidhichi Goshtach Vegali, three generations of an estranged family find themselves bonding virtually while stuck in different parts of the world.

Tickets start at `250. 6 pm. At Ravindra Bharathi.

4. Volume up

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
Volume up

August 8 | Banjara Hills

Sunday Tunes Ft. Arpit & Chuba brings you soulful melodies by blending acoustic charm with smooth vocals, presenting timeless hits and indie favourites.

Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.

5. Drama club

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
Drama club

August 8 | Banjara Hills

Dilli Mavayya is a comedy play about a young couple scrambling to keep up the illusion of wealth during their uncle’s visit, leading to a series of hilarious mishaps.

Tickets start at `300. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.

6. In splits

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
In splits

August 7 | Lakdikapul

Pranav Sharma’s PS I Love You takes audiences on an unforgettable journey with humorous anecdotes and funny takes on everyday situations.

Tickets start at `499. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.

7. Laughs unfiltered

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
Laughs unfiltered

August 9 | Gachibowli

Masoom Vichar brings you hilarious observations, tackling topics like commitment issues, loneliness and other absurdities of life.

Tickets start at `799. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

8. Sonic bliss

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 7 and August 13
Sonic bliss

August 8 | Gachibowli

Sameera Bhardwaj takes the stage, presenting fan-favourite soulful renditions for an evening centred around good music and great vibes.

Tickets start at `999. 6 pm. At Heart Cup Coffee.

Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com

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