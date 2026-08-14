What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 14 and August 20

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 14 and August 20
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Unknown forces

Unknown forces
Unknown forces

August 14 | Panjagutta

Supernatural threats and dark intrigue take the spotlight in Agadha as a woman navigates mysterious circumstances after a series of tragic events. The film stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla and Shravan Reddy.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Grand feast

Grand feast
Grand feast

On till August 16 | Financial District

Notes from Persia celebrates the best of Persian cuisine, bringing authentic flavours and regional flair.

Prices start at `2,500++. 7 am to 11 pm. At 4Note - Hyatt Hyderabad.

3. Art club

Art club
Art club

August 15 & 16 | Jubilee Hills

Experience Paropkar, where Indian art and the joy of giving come together in a curated experience.

Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. At Spirit Connect.

4. Laugh out loud

Laugh out loud
Laugh out loud

August 15 | Jubilee Hills

Double Take packs punchlines, playful banter and plenty of laughs for an evening that keeps the funny coming.

Tickets start at `149. 8 pm. The Garage Moto Cafe.

5. Stories galore

Stories galore
Stories galore

August 14 | Gachibowli

With Dear Jim Carrey, Rajashekar Mamidanna blends sharp storytelling with spontaneous crowd work for a comedy set that keeps you guessing.

Tickets start at `699. 7.30 pm. The Comedy Theatre.

6. Rhythm riot

Rhythm riot
Rhythm riot

August 14 | Madhapur

Get ready to get on your feet as Band Capricio brings an evening of energetic renditions and lively performances for a night of music, movement and good vibes.

Tickets start at `199. 9 pm. Akan, Hyderabad.

7. Rock on

Rock on
Rock on

August 14 | Banjara Hills

Band So Much to Carry turns up the volume with punchy riffs and electric vocals that demand to be heard in a high-energy set.

Tickets start at `299. 7.30 pm. Audiocup Coffeehouse.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 14 and August 20
Inside Aaram Viram’s archival menswear collection where contemporary silhouettes meet Indian craft
Weekend
Hyderabad
gigs
Shows

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com