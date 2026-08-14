What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 14 and August 20

August 14 | Panjagutta
Supernatural threats and dark intrigue take the spotlight in Agadha as a woman navigates mysterious circumstances after a series of tragic events. The film stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla and Shravan Reddy.
In theatres. Details: Online.
On till August 16 | Financial District
Notes from Persia celebrates the best of Persian cuisine, bringing authentic flavours and regional flair.
Prices start at `2,500++. 7 am to 11 pm. At 4Note - Hyatt Hyderabad.
August 15 & 16 | Jubilee Hills
Experience Paropkar, where Indian art and the joy of giving come together in a curated experience.
Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. At Spirit Connect.
August 15 | Jubilee Hills
Double Take packs punchlines, playful banter and plenty of laughs for an evening that keeps the funny coming.
Tickets start at `149. 8 pm. The Garage Moto Cafe.
August 14 | Gachibowli
With Dear Jim Carrey, Rajashekar Mamidanna blends sharp storytelling with spontaneous crowd work for a comedy set that keeps you guessing.
Tickets start at `699. 7.30 pm. The Comedy Theatre.
August 14 | Madhapur
Get ready to get on your feet as Band Capricio brings an evening of energetic renditions and lively performances for a night of music, movement and good vibes.
Tickets start at `199. 9 pm. Akan, Hyderabad.
August 14 | Banjara Hills
Band So Much to Carry turns up the volume with punchy riffs and electric vocals that demand to be heard in a high-energy set.
Tickets start at `299. 7.30 pm. Audiocup Coffeehouse.