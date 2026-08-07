Inside Aaram Viram’s archival menswear collection where contemporary silhouettes meet Indian craft
Designing intentional garments that centre India’s rich textile history, Aaram Viram is making archival menswear that not only feels contemporary but also stands the test of time. Creating versatile heirloom garments that stay true to traditional craftsmanship, the label preserves generations of knowledge, while also maintaining a contemporary voice.
In a conversation with Indulge, founder Harsh Jhunjhunwala walks us through his latest collection, The Kept Things, and the label’s enduring design philosophy.
Excerpts:
Walk us through the inspiration behind the collection.
The Kept Things is probably our most personal collection yet. It was born from a period when my childhood home was demolished to make way for a new building. It was a strange feeling, realising that the place which had shaped me would no longer exist in the same form. What stayed with me, though, were the things we choose to hold onto. Not necessarily valuable objects, but everyday things that quietly carry memory. That’s where the title came from. The collection is about what remains after a place is gone.
Your work pairs contemporary silhouettes with Indian textiles and artisanal craftsmanship. How do you strike a balance between heritage and modernity without letting one overshadow the other?
We’ve never approached heritage and modernity as opposites. For us, they’re part of the same conversation. India’s textile traditions and craft techniques are incredibly rich, but we strongly feel they don’t need to remain confined to ceremonial clothing or, in most cases, just womenswear. We usually begin with the textile. Whether it’s a handwoven fabric from Kutch, a weave from Murshidabad or hand block printing from Bagru, the craft becomes the starting point. From there, we work on further surface enhancement through design silhouettes that are clean, comfortable and easy to incorporate into a contemporary wardrobe.
Tell us about the silhouettes, fabrics and techniques that define this collection. Were there any new design elements you were particularly excited to explore?
As a rule of thumb for every collection, we work almost exclusively with Indian textiles and draw from embroidery traditions across the Indian subcontinent. We source fabrics from different weaving clusters across India. The silhouettes in this collection continue to reflect our approach to menswear — relaxed and designed to be lived in. We want the garments to feel effortless, allowing the textiles and craftsmanship to become the focal point. One of the pieces I was particularly excited about was the Aravalli Overshirt. It marked our first time working with double ikat, which is one of the most technically demanding weaving traditions. What excites me most isn’t using a new craft for the sake of novelty, but discovering new ways of presenting these traditions so they feel relevant, wearable and quietly timeless.
How do you see contemporary Indian fashion evolving, and where does Aaram Viram fit into that future?
I think contemporary Indian fashion is becoming more confident in its own identity. There’s a growing generation of designers who are looking inward rather than outward; finding inspiration in India’s textiles, craft traditions and cultural memory, but interpreting them in ways that feel entirely contemporary. Craft is no longer being treated as something nostalgic. It’s becoming part of everyday wardrobes, and I think that’s an important shift. The conversation has moved beyond simply preserving these traditions to asking how they can continue to evolve and remain relevant for the people who wear them today. I’d like to be part of that movement, where heirloom menswear is deeply rooted in Indian craftsmanship but designed for contemporary life. We don’t see heritage as something static. If, in the years to come, Aaram Viram can contribute to a more thoughtful and enduring idea of Indian menswear, one where craft, comfort and longevity exist together, I think we’ll have played our part in that future.
Prices start at `6,000. Available online.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
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