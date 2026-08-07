Inside Aaram Viram’s archival menswear collection where contemporary silhouettes meet Indian craft

Designing intentional garments that centre India’s rich textile history, Aaram Viram is making archival menswear that not only feels contemporary but also stands the test of time. Creating versatile heirloom garments that stay true to traditional craftsmanship, the label preserves generations of knowledge, while also maintaining a contemporary voice.

In a conversation with Indulge, founder Harsh Jhunjhunwala walks us through his latest collection, The Kept Things, and the label’s enduring design philosophy.

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