What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3

August 28 | Panjagutta
Set in a post-apocalyptic world after a catastrophic flu virus devastates humanity, The Dog Stars follows Hig, who lives in isolation at an abandoned airbase with his dog and a former Marine. A mysterious radio transmission leads him beyond the wasteland, in search for signs of life. The film stars Jacob Elordi alongside Josh Brolin.
In theatres. Details: Online.
On till August 30 | Madhapur
This three-day culinary showcase by chef J P Singh brings the flavours of Bukhara to the city, spotlighting timeless recipes and signature dishes.
Prices start at `3,500++. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm to 11 pm. At Peshawri, ITC Kohenur.
On till Sept 25 | Jubilee Hills
This Exclusive 7 Course Hibachi Set Menu is a theatrical experience best witnessed up close that brings together live culinary artistry and bold Asian flavours.
Prices start at `2,309++. 12 pm, 2 pm and 7 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.
August 29 | Madhapur
The Deccan Project brings electrifying tunes, a thrilling live set and good vibes.
Tickets start at `199. 9 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.
August 29 | Lakdikapul
Ek Shaam Kahaniyo Ke Naam features theatre veteran Dimpy Mishra, who blends his soulful voice and evocative storytelling to breathe new life into timeless classics.
Tickets start at `299. 6 pm. At FTCCI Hyderabad.
August 30 | Lakdikapul
Monster ft. Gurleen Pannu brings sharp observations, hilarious storytelling and relatable humour to the stage, delivered with the comedian’s personable style.
Tickets start at `999. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.
August 29 | Gachibowli
Sanjana Kalmanje brings her powerhouse vocals and versatility to the stage, with a dynamic set spanning genres and languages.
Tickets start at `999. 8.30 pm. At Heart Cup Coffee.
August 29 | Madhapur
Sravanthi Basa’s Mental Asylum is group therapy with a comic twist, turning failed relationships, personal mistakes and everyday chaos into sharp punchlines and plenty of laughter.
Tickets start at `399. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.