What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3

Here's a list of shows and culinary experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Broken world

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Broken world

August 28 | Panjagutta

Set in a post-apocalyptic world after a catastrophic flu virus devastates humanity, The Dog Stars follows Hig, who lives in isolation at an abandoned airbase with his dog and a former Marine. A mysterious radio transmission leads him beyond the wasteland, in search for signs of life. The film stars Jacob Elordi alongside Josh Brolin.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Regional flair

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Regional flair

On till August 30 | Madhapur

This three-day culinary showcase by chef J P Singh brings the flavours of Bukhara to the city, spotlighting timeless recipes and signature dishes.

Prices start at `3,500++. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm to 11 pm. At Peshawri, ITC Kohenur.

3. Fire & flavour

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Fire & flavour

On till Sept 25 | Jubilee Hills

This Exclusive 7 Course Hibachi Set Menu is a theatrical experience best witnessed up close that brings together live culinary artistry and bold Asian flavours.

Prices start at `2,309++. 12 pm, 2 pm and 7 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.

4. Amped up

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Amped up

August 29 | Madhapur

The Deccan Project brings electrifying tunes, a thrilling live set and good vibes.

Tickets start at `199. 9 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.

5. Timeless tales

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Timeless tales

August 29 | Lakdikapul

Ek Shaam Kahaniyo Ke Naam features theatre veteran Dimpy Mishra, who blends his soulful voice and evocative storytelling to breathe new life into timeless classics.

Tickets start at `299. 6 pm. At FTCCI Hyderabad.

6. Funny business

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Funny business

August 30 | Lakdikapul

Monster ft. Gurleen Pannu brings sharp observations, hilarious storytelling and relatable humour to the stage, delivered with the comedian’s personable style.

Tickets start at `999. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.

7. Sound check

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Sound check

August 29 | Gachibowli

Sanjana Kalmanje brings her powerhouse vocals and versatility to the stage, with a dynamic set spanning genres and languages.

Tickets start at `999. 8.30 pm. At Heart Cup Coffee.

8. Messy matters

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Messy matters

August 29 | Madhapur

Sravanthi Basa’s Mental Asylum is group therapy with a comic twist, turning failed relationships, personal mistakes and everyday chaos into sharp punchlines and plenty of laughter.

Tickets start at `399. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between August 28 and September 3
Inside Aaram Viram’s archival menswear collection where contemporary silhouettes meet Indian craft
Food
Hyderabad
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