What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Things to do in HyderabadJeremy Li

1. Strange escapades

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Strange escapades

October 16 | Panjagutta

Whalefall follows a scuba diver searching for the remains of his father, getting swallowed by a giant sperm whale in the process and having to race against the clock to find his way out. The film stars Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Seasonal spread

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Seasonal spread

On till October 19 | HITEC City

Celebrate the festive season with Navam Utsav, a curated spread of traditional delights and sattvik offerings that showcase the depth of Indian festive cuisine.

Prices start at `3,360++. 7 am to 11 pm. At ITC Kohenur.

3. Move it

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Move it

October 16 to 18 |Nagole

Naacho Navratri is where garba, dandiya and music make for unforgettable nights of entertainment.

Tickets start at `199. 6 pm. At Kalyana Lakshmi Gardens.

4. Drama club

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Drama club

October 17 | Banjara Hills

Kallu & Aagandi Nenu Vastunna, one play about a group of blind folk and the other about a father-son duo, bring you an evening of storytelling at its best.

Tickets start at `150. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.

5. Comic genius

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Comic genius

October 17 | Gachibowli

Sanity in Diversity ft. Vivek Muralidharan brings political satire and anecdotes that not only bring lots of laughs but also leave you with much to think about.

Tickets start at `499. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

6. Sonic wave

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Sonic wave

October 17 | Financial District

Sunidhi Chauhan’s I AM HOME brings you electric energy and a setlist filled with nostalgic hits.

Tickets start at `2,999. 7 pm. At The League.

7. Funny bone

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Funny bone

Stories, observations and plenty of punchlines, MEANWHILE by Manjeet Sarkar is your dose of comedy.

Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

8. Intimate indulgence

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
Intimate indulgence

October 16 | Madhapur

Table for Two delivers a well-thought-out menu, good conversation, and the ultimate dining experience.

Prices start at `4,000++. 7 pm & 9 pm. At The Wine Corner by QUORUM.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22
This spot’s latest pours bring distinct flavours to a space made for slow mornings in Hyderabad
Food
Dance
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Hyderabad

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