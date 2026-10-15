What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 16 and October 22

October 16 | Panjagutta
Whalefall follows a scuba diver searching for the remains of his father, getting swallowed by a giant sperm whale in the process and having to race against the clock to find his way out. The film stars Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams.
In theatres. Details: Online.
On till October 19 | HITEC City
Celebrate the festive season with Navam Utsav, a curated spread of traditional delights and sattvik offerings that showcase the depth of Indian festive cuisine.
Prices start at `3,360++. 7 am to 11 pm. At ITC Kohenur.
October 16 to 18 |Nagole
Naacho Navratri is where garba, dandiya and music make for unforgettable nights of entertainment.
Tickets start at `199. 6 pm. At Kalyana Lakshmi Gardens.
October 17 | Banjara Hills
Kallu & Aagandi Nenu Vastunna, one play about a group of blind folk and the other about a father-son duo, bring you an evening of storytelling at its best.
Tickets start at `150. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.
October 17 | Gachibowli
Sanity in Diversity ft. Vivek Muralidharan brings political satire and anecdotes that not only bring lots of laughs but also leave you with much to think about.
Tickets start at `499. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
October 17 | Financial District
Sunidhi Chauhan’s I AM HOME brings you electric energy and a setlist filled with nostalgic hits.
Tickets start at `2,999. 7 pm. At The League.
Stories, observations and plenty of punchlines, MEANWHILE by Manjeet Sarkar is your dose of comedy.
Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
October 16 | Madhapur
Table for Two delivers a well-thought-out menu, good conversation, and the ultimate dining experience.
Prices start at `4,000++. 7 pm & 9 pm. At The Wine Corner by QUORUM.