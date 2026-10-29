What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5

October 30 | Panjagutta
Based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, Sense and Sensibility follows three sisters as they experience love and heartbreak amid difficult circumstances. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones.
In theatres. Details: Online.
November 1 | Gachibowli
Saree & Sundowner presents an evening of elegance and indulgence, celebrating Indian culture and tradition.
Prices start at `3,500++. 4.30 pm. At Cavatina Hyderabad.
On till November 1 | Somajiguda
Experience Halloween-themed cocktails and mocktails with an immersive festive experience.
Prices start at `1,500++. 7 pm. At AQUA - The Park.
October 31 | Banjara Hills
The Iron Maiden Experience Ft. Maiden Voyage celebrates fifty years of the legendary band with live vocals, spectacular riffs and a timeless setlist.
Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café .
November 5 | Film Nagar
Unfiltered and unforgettable, Comedy Night brings you four comedians ready to deliver big laughs.
Free entry. 9 pm. At RITHM Cafe and Latte Arts Studio.
October 31 | Banjara Hills
Durbaar Evenings with Tajdar Junaid ft. Ruuh Bakhsh invites you to an intimate celebration of music, culture and food.
Tickets start at `2,299. 7 pm. At Park Hyatt: Hyderabad.
October 31 | Gachibowli
Sita & Geeta - A stand-up comedy show tackles growing up, relationships, marriage and the expectations of Indian society through Apeksha Agarwal and Vidushi Swaroop’s stand-up sets.
Tickets start at `299. 9 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
November 1 | Gachibowli
Odisha to Hyderabad is where Sakil Ansari opens up about his relationships and struggles through a comedic lens.
Tickets start at `199. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.