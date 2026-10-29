What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. True classic

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
True classic

October 30 | Panjagutta

Based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, Sense and Sensibility follows three sisters as they experience love and heartbreak amid difficult circumstances. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Sunset celebration

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
Sunset celebration

November 1 | Gachibowli

Saree & Sundowner presents an evening of elegance and indulgence, celebrating Indian culture and tradition.

Prices start at `3,500++. 4.30 pm. At Cavatina Hyderabad.

3. Into the night

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
Into the night

On till November 1 | Somajiguda

Experience Halloween-themed cocktails and mocktails with an immersive festive experience.

Prices start at `1,500++. 7 pm. At AQUA - The Park.

4. Metal mayhem

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
Metal mayhem

October 31 | Banjara Hills

The Iron Maiden Experience Ft. Maiden Voyage celebrates fifty years of the legendary band with live vocals, spectacular riffs and a timeless setlist.

Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café .

5. Laugh out loud

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
Laugh out loud

November 5 | Film Nagar

Unfiltered and unforgettable, Comedy Night brings you four comedians ready to deliver big laughs.

Free entry. 9 pm. At RITHM Cafe and Latte Arts Studio.

6. Royal reverie

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
Royal reverie

October 31 | Banjara Hills

Durbaar Evenings with Tajdar Junaid ft. Ruuh Bakhsh invites you to an intimate celebration of music, culture and food.

Tickets start at `2,299. 7 pm. At Park Hyatt: Hyderabad.

7. Let loose

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
Let loose

October 31 | Gachibowli

Sita & Geeta - A stand-up comedy show tackles growing up, relationships, marriage and the expectations of Indian society through Apeksha Agarwal and Vidushi Swaroop’s stand-up sets.

Tickets start at `299. 9 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

8. Humour me

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
Humour me

November 1 | Gachibowli

Odisha to Hyderabad is where Sakil Ansari opens up about his relationships and struggles through a comedic lens.

Tickets start at `199. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 30 and November 5
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