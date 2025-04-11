This Kolkata café turns four and celebrates it with all things Lucknowi

What started as a homely space to venture out, meet friends and people and relax over delicious food four years ago, has now become a favourite joint of the people of Kolkata. Off the main road of Sarat Bose Road is the cosy corner called Waypoint café run by Karan Malhotra. Over the years, it has built a community of art and culture over food by hosting regular book readings, art exhibitions and lifestyle pop-ups. As it enters four years this year, it is back again with a Lucknowi pop-up called Slice of Avadh featuring designer and curated collection of Lucknowi Chikankari by Aadaab by Aarelle led by Rashi Lamba Malhotra while the kitchen is abuzz with some melt-in-the mouth delicacies straight from Lucknow.
Here’s how Waypoint is celebrating its fourth anniversary by bringing in two very important aspects of Lucknow to Kolkata
For those who are craving for some good Galouti need to head over soonest for Lamb and Mushroom Galouti served with Parathas and spiced onion rings. The Mushroom Galouti, perfect for vegetarians had a very umami taste, while the Lamb, suitable for those who want to taste the authentic Galouti, had the savouriness of the meat. In both cases, the minces, flown straight from Lucknow, were velvety soft and hit the spice palate on point, being neither bland nor too spicy. But the game changers were the refreshing spiced mint chutney and the Parathas which were light on the stomach and completed and complemented the whole experience. For those who want a little extra can also opt for the flaky Sujuk Puffs which were equally good.
After making the stomach happy it is worth making a stop browsing through the authentic Chikankari collections brought in by designer Rashi Lamba Malhotra as she expanded her jewellery brand into beautiful apparels through Aadaab by Aarelle. What makes the collection stand out is her conscious idea of blending the traditional Chikankari work with modern silhouettes that can be styled in multiple ways giving you a western and ethnic look. Moreover, it was interesting to note that the collection features different types of Chikankari work apart from the one popularly known of. While the designs are available for browsing in person at Waypoint till the weekend, they will then be available online.
What: Slice of Avadh
Where: Waypoint Café
When: till April 13, 2025 (Sunday)
Timing: 11 am – 7 pm