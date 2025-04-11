This Kolkata café turns four and celebrates it with all things Lucknowi

For those who are craving for some good Galouti need to head over soonest for Lamb and Mushroom Galouti served with Parathas and spiced onion rings. The Mushroom Galouti, perfect for vegetarians had a very umami taste, while the Lamb, suitable for those who want to taste the authentic Galouti, had the savouriness of the meat. In both cases, the minces, flown straight from Lucknow, were velvety soft and hit the spice palate on point, being neither bland nor too spicy. But the game changers were the refreshing spiced mint chutney and the Parathas which were light on the stomach and completed and complemented the whole experience. For those who want a little extra can also opt for the flaky Sujuk Puffs which were equally good.