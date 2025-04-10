Exhibition in Kolkata is the first ever display of the Father of Bengali Typography’s collection of preserved artefacts

Her oldest memory was assisting her father Biman Mullick as he displayed the harafs made by Panchanan Karmakar obliging each and everyone who came to visit their house in Hooghly seeking knowledge on the first Bengali harafs. From students to researchers and documentarians flocked in numbers to get a glimpse of the work of the Father of Bengali Typography. She is Priyanka Mullick, the great-great grand daughter of Panchanan Karmakar, who for the first time invites the general people to revisit Karmakar’s work very closely.
Karmakar was the inventor of the first Bengali metal typeset which made it possible to print in the local language. As the process and opportunity expanded back then, these typesets paved way for the first vernacular newspaper – Samachar Darpan – to be published from the Serampore Press from 1818 to 1841.
Rediscovering Panchanan Karmakar, the man and the artist
Priyanka and her family is completely credited for jostling the memory of the general public and bringing into forefront this important part of Bengal’s heritage, more so when manual printing is almost a thing of the past and digital prints have taken over everything. During her conversation with Indulge we asked her how she re-discovered Panchanan Karmakar through her research for the public exhibition which would kick off today, and she mentions, “After I lost my father to a sudden cardiac arrest last year, I started going through his things recently and discovered the book that he had been working on. It was really his dream to build a museum to preserve these valuables. The exhibition was somewhat of an impulsive thought which was later fuelled by my friends and family.”
Elborating on the progress of the research she states, “Although I grew up hearing about his achievements and his contributions towards Bengali typography, I feel like I know more of the person he truly was only recently. He is considered the pioneer of Bengali typography, but behind that title is an honest, selfless and a dedicated artist. Most history books don’t mention him and it is probably because of his silent dedication towards his work; without any campaigning for name or fame. He was a visionary - he had started training the next generation and preparing them to hone the craft of typecasting and establishing a future for natives in the business. His brother, Gadadhar Karmakar and his son-in-law Manohar Karmakar continued his legacy and made Bengal one of the most self-sustained and prominent printing hubs in Asia in the 19th century. Panchanan Karmakar’s work enabled radical printing, making education possible, and furthered journalism”.
Magic of ‘care’ful preservation
One look at the harafs and their present condition would make a person stunned to know that they have been preserved for almost two centuries. But with no outlined preservation methods or technological advancement for a better part of those two centuries how were they maintained? Priyanka spills the beans, “For most of the past two centuries, the harafs were in the safekeeping of the printing presses and type foundries that were established by my grandfather. They were handed down to my father, who then transferred them to our residence, following the demolition of the press in 2003. We lost a few artefacts and equipment to decay, breakage and even theft, but most of it was retained through regular cleaning and storing in a cool and dry place in our house. The manuscripts were packed and stored, following homely remedies that were shared by professors and professionals who knew my father. While there hasn’t been any systematic preservation to the artefacts, it was mostly my father’s dedication and willpower that saved these fragile artefacts from complete loss.” Her exhibition titled Haraf in collaboration with Kounteya Sinha and Oiendrila Ray Kapur is the first time the entire collection of Bengal’s pioneering print industry will be displayed to the general public till April 15, 2025.
A thoughtful memory
While Priyanka may have never met Karmakar, but she lived in his footsteps and understood him through his works. As we asked her to narrate a memory which has been passed down through generations that she holds close to her heart, she narrated how Panchanan Karmakar, and his brother, two young lads became the first printers in Bengal, “There’s this story that I particularly remember that my father used to narrate quite often. My great grandfather and his brother – Gadadhar Kamarkar, used to work in the darbar of Nawab Alivardi Khan and were known for their finesse in sculpting and calligraphy. When the British administrators decided to learn the local language of the former capital, they had decided to carve the Bengali typefaces in England. However, after several failed attempts, they were convinced that they needed someone local to engrave the intricate Bengali alphabets on a metal tip. When they were scouting for local craftsmen, Sir Charles Wilkins was advised to meet my great grandfather. He was quite hopeless when he saw young Panchanan and Gadadhar Karmakar as they were far too young for the task at hand. However, after a few days of training and supervision, Panchanan achieved what was deemed impossible by the British recruiters – he delivered the fine Bengali typefaces that met their standards for printing. Thus, two young Karmakar brothers were hired by the administrators for the printing of – A Grammar of the Bengal Language (published in 1778).”
Saluting heritage
Throwing open this heritage of Bengal for the people of Bengal is the exhibition titled Haraf which showcases Karmakar’s preserved works. It will be inaugurated by esteemed guests like the Nawab of Kotwara, director, artist and Padma Shri Muzaffar Ali and Meera Al; Oscar nominated director Shaunak Sen; National award winning choreographer Sudeep Chatterjee; actor Prateik Smita Patil; Grammy nominee composer Bickram Ghosh; actor Ritwik Bhowmik; actor Ekavali Khanna; actor Plabita Borthakur and many more. Priyanka signs off by giving a hint to her future plans, “We hope to campaign for a museum and raise funds to build a safer and more durable place for the relics.” Her endeavour also makes her a youth champion dedicated to the cause of preservation and conservation of Bengal's past so the future can know about it, learn and understand it and most importantly become aware and respect their roots.