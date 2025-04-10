Exhibition in Kolkata is the first ever display of the Father of Bengali Typography’s collection of preserved artefacts

Rediscovering Panchanan Karmakar, the man and the artist

Priyanka and her family is completely credited for jostling the memory of the general public and bringing into forefront this important part of Bengal’s heritage, more so when manual printing is almost a thing of the past and digital prints have taken over everything. During her conversation with Indulge we asked her how she re-discovered Panchanan Karmakar through her research for the public exhibition which would kick off today, and she mentions, “After I lost my father to a sudden cardiac arrest last year, I started going through his things recently and discovered the book that he had been working on. It was really his dream to build a museum to preserve these valuables. The exhibition was somewhat of an impulsive thought which was later fuelled by my friends and family.”

Elborating on the progress of the research she states, “Although I grew up hearing about his achievements and his contributions towards Bengali typography, I feel like I know more of the person he truly was only recently. He is considered the pioneer of Bengali typography, but behind that title is an honest, selfless and a dedicated artist. Most history books don’t mention him and it is probably because of his silent dedication towards his work; without any campaigning for name or fame. He was a visionary - he had started training the next generation and preparing them to hone the craft of typecasting and establishing a future for natives in the business. His brother, Gadadhar Karmakar and his son-in-law Manohar Karmakar continued his legacy and made Bengal one of the most self-sustained and prominent printing hubs in Asia in the 19th century. Panchanan Karmakar’s work enabled radical printing, making education possible, and furthered journalism”.