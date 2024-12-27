Back in time: Kolkata-based visual artist Soumyadeep Roy on blending passion with craft!

A

It’s impossible to recreate the socio-political and geographical map that existed then, in 2024. I tried to focus on the accounts of the people and read the writings of Abdul Halim Sharar, Wajid Ali Shah’s Ishqnama among others. I also interacted with families that continued to live on in the neighbourhood. I was close to Dr Ramesh Kumar Saini who was a homeopath, ran a paan shop and was the fifth generation descendant of Motilal, the Shaahi paanwala to the royal family.His ancestors could be traced back to the court. There exists a duality about ‘what is home’ since they see both Calcutta and Lucknow as their homes. I try to avoid colonial narratives. Art and music has also informed my practice.