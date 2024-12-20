Fabulous@14 | We bring you 14 young and emerging artists in Bengaluru who you must watch out for in 2025

The great writer VS Naipul had once said, “A novelist is someone who has been through life and who is able to look back at it. You can’t be young and write novels.” We, at Indulge, do agree with the fact that the more meaningful experiences you go through, the better your art gets. However, being Fabulous@14 ourselves, we can not help but believe in the zest and spunk that youth brings, especially when it comes to art. 2024 has witnessed the art scene in our city flourish and how. To know more on how the youth is set to imbue it with further vitality in the coming year, we talk to 14 promising artists of Bengaluru you absolutely must look out for.
“Inspired by the inherited wisdom of Sufi and Islamic thought, art, for me, becomes a profound document of personal reflection and the search for deeper meaning, revealing simultaneous truths and the inherent wonder of our existence,” Ali tells us about what art really means to him. The artist has two exciting projects lined up for 2025 and he walks us through each. “I’ll be working on the Home series, which explores the objects and elements that transform a space into a home. This series will be deeply contextual, reflecting the unique characteristics of different places and communities. Additionally, I’ll be developing Landscapes, a series that delves into the inner landscapes of the mind and the many stories they hold.”
“Art is a broad term that encompasses my practice, which combines research and artistic craftsmanship,” the painter tells us, when we ask him what does art mean to him. He shares his plans for 2025, “I’ll participate in a group exhibition featuring alumni from the Khoj Peers Programme at Khoj in New Delhi and showcase copper etching plates at the Chatterjee & Lal booth at the India Art Fair.”
“From a young age, the embrace of art was instinctual for me. Growing up amidst various art forms — clay making, dance, craft, textile and pottery — I found sanctuary in drawing and painting. This guided me towards pursuing formal education in painting and printmaking, with the wisdom gained from notable artist Milind Nayak,” says Kadamabari as she takes us through her journey. In 2025, she hopes to create large-scale collage works, which she labels as her new, “form of expression.”
“Unlike many of my peers during the ’80s, who often leaned toward careers in medicine or engineering, I felt a deep and unwavering passion for art. This gave me the courage and determination to pursue my dreams in the field of visual arts, ultimately earning a degree in it,” Kayalvizhi took us back to the origin of her journey in art. And what about her plans for the future? “I’m excited to bring my contemporary abstract landscapes to life with innovative techniques that reflect my ever-evolving artistic vision,” says the artist, who found her platform at Sublime Galleria.
“Growing up, I found myself struggling to connect with traditional subjects, as they failed to ignite my curiosity or passion. However, art always felt different – it was natural, exciting and deeply personal. Over time, I realised that being an artist wasn’t just a choice; it was a necessity. It gave me a way to make sense of the world, to express the complexity of my inner self and to find meaning in the mundane,” Khushbu tells us. 2025 seems to hold more promise for Khushbu than just creating art. “My focus will be on deepening my role as both an artist and an art educator. I aim to create more opportunities to share my journey, through workshops, mentorships and collaborative projects, fostering an environment where learning and artistic exploration thrive,” she tells us.
“I have been painting since childhood, but in 2011, I accidentally burned my right hand with firecrackers during Deepavali. Everyone blamed me for the incident and I felt lost, with nothing else to do but express my feelings through art. I worried that I wouldn’t be able to do anything, but my elder brother encouraged me to create more art and pursue fine art studies. That changed my world and I’m truly grateful to him for showing me this path,” Mohit tells us. We are looking forward to his solo show, which he wants to present at Gallery Sumukha, where he has been working as the gallery administrator for the last seven years.
“I began my artistic journey after earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration. While I always knew I wanted to pursue a career in art, I initially felt the need for a fallback plan. However, after completing my degree, I realised it was now or never and decided to take a leap of faith,” says Monica; and since then, there has been no looking back for her. The printmaker now plans to expand her practice, exploring new materials and techniques in the coming year.
“Through my work, I explore the world around and within me, transforming raw inspiration into something tangible and meaningful. Art is both a personal and a universal language, bridging gaps and resonating with others in unexpected ways,” Rakhee believes. Currently, she is looking forward to three upcoming shows. 2025, for the artist, is going to kickstart a new chapter of stepping outside her creative comfort zone and embracing the challenge of exploring newer mediums, striving to craft works that redefines her artistic boundaries.
“Art helps me to realise the subtleties of life and nature, in order to beautify this life and the society around me. Beauty, for me, is that which is sattvic. Because that which is sattvic — in nature, the physical, the social and — is happy. Through art, I can express it in any medium that pleases the viewer,” Santosh remarks. In the coming year, Santosh is looking forward to showcasing his works at the Kala for Vidya art exhibition’s 18th edition, unveiling in February.
“Art, for me, is a way to express and explore my thoughts, ruminations and fantasies about the world and people around me. It is my playpen; a space for me to play around and have fun,” notes Shyamli, who chose to be an artist because art-making as a tool for self-expression came to her quite naturally when, “no other discipline seemed as tempting.” And what’s in store for her in 2025? “Definitely a show of my works in Bengaluru! I also see myself exploring animation and videos and re-thinking how art can be displayed differently,” she tells us.
As an art practitioner, Souro has always been keen on connecting with people and has often felt that he was carrying them, their feelings, their emotions in himself. Art gave him that small link, which made this much easier to see through society. 2025 is going to mark a new era for the artist, he expects. “I was a part of a group show in May, 2024, in Mumbai, and had to do almost 21 paintings, which went well, but somehow brought a sort of monotony and restlessness in my life and art practice. Though it’s a bit challenging to allow a gap at this stage of the career, I still felt the need for a change in the course of my current practice. Since August, I have started to explore something new in sculptures, that also in different mediums which are non-conventional and quite new to me too,” he tells us about his new series, which he plans to showcase in Bengaluru by mid 2025.
“I chose to be an artist because I was very angry about a lot of things when I was young and art gave me a way to express that. Eventually, I realised that many people were angry about many things and through art, I could bring them together and start meaningful conversations that could inspire them to make change and ask for change,” notes Tasneem. The artist, who has been experimenting with natural dyes since the last two years, in an attempt to reconnect with nature, tells us about her plans for next year. “In 2025, I hope to complete a multichannel sound installation/video performance, which would be a protest against the AI-based algorithmic targeting on individuals using social media and reflect on its impact on mental health.”
“Growing up, I wasn’t an artistic child who painted or drew a lot and it is not something I ever considered a career. I studied medicine for some time before realising it wasn’t for me. In pure happenstance, I heard about Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath offering an evening course and pursued it.” 2025 seems to be the year of self-exploration for Tejas, as he hopes to create more art and go where the process takes him, while applying for artist residency programmes and exhibits.
“Since childhood, I’ve been curious about the way materials come together to create forms, stories and emotions. Over the years, this curiosity turned into a passion for sculpture and installation, where I could combine my love for nature and craftsmanship and explore deeper themes of sustainability and environmental consciousness,” says Yadhunandan, who deems art to be both, “my meditation and my voice.” Spilling plans about 2025, the artist says, “I plan to explore larger public art installations that merge technology and nature, bringing awareness to environmental challenges. I’m also excited to delve deeper into new materials and techniques.”
Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com
X: @MallikPrattusa