Fabulous@14 | We bring you 14 young and emerging artists in Bengaluru who you must watch out for in 2025

As an art practitioner, Souro has always been keen on connecting with people and has often felt that he was carrying them, their feelings, their emotions in himself. Art gave him that small link, which made this much easier to see through society. 2025 is going to mark a new era for the artist, he expects. “I was a part of a group show in May, 2024, in Mumbai, and had to do almost 21 paintings, which went well, but somehow brought a sort of monotony and restlessness in my life and art practice. Though it’s a bit challenging to allow a gap at this stage of the career, I still felt the need for a change in the course of my current practice. Since August, I have started to explore something new in sculptures, that also in different mediums which are non-conventional and quite new to me too,” he tells us about his new series, which he plans to showcase in Bengaluru by mid 2025.