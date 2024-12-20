Gifts from the Gulf: We bring you three top spots for an affordable souvenir shopping experience in Abu Dhabi

This one is not only for the task but also for the ‘Gram.’ A contemporary take on a traditional Arabic market, this colourful, Insta-worthy shopping centre features a mix of crafts, food and luxury goods. The architecture of the place is inspired by traditional Arabian souks – with high ceilings, two atriums and Arabian décor. While you get handcrafted bags to coaster sets designed like miniature Turkish carpets in this market, there are two things we could not find at better deals anywhere other than here. Up first is tea! The moment you enter The Souk, sacks of tea in various flavours grabs your eyeballs. Flavours range from the classics such as chamomile and jasmine to local favourites such as Iranian rose and white pepper. 100 g comes at 10 AED (INR 230 approx), which is probably the cheapest you can get. The second thing would be bijouterie, particularly for women. Rosary beads in muted colours, set on a silver base, dominate the trend in jewellery. You can find anklets, earrings, rings, statement and dainty necklaces and more. The shops situated slightly in the interior parts of the complex offer the best prices. Look for the ones where the prices range start INR 577 onwards and remember to bargain! The shopkeepers might agree on prices as low as INR 460 if you buy multiple pieces from the same shop.